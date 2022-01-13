Tickets still available for Kingston Trio

The best seats are going fast for the one-night-only performance by the world famous Kingston Trio at the Cailloux Theater Sunday, Jan. 16 at 5 p.m.
A true American treasure, the Kingston Trio rejuvenated the Folk Music scene of the 1960's with hits like "Tom Dooley," "Where Have All the Flowers Gone" and "500 Miles."
Today, three artists with deep ties to the original trio are continuing the tradition at sold-out concerts around the world. Their Kerrville appearance caps off a four-city Texas tour that is just part of a nationwide series of events.
Tickets to enjoy the Kingston Trio are priced from $20 to $45, and can be purchased by visiting or calling the Cailloux Box Office at (830) 896-9393, or online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com. Please note, convenience fees apply to all online sales.
The Kingston Trio is presented by Playhouse 2000, Inc. managers, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux Theater and the VK Garage Theater. More information, including other performances coming to the Cailloux, is online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
