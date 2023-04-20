HC Republican Party chair denounces endorsements

In an ad running in this week’s Hill Country Community Journal and in other media outlets, members of the Hill Country Republican Party represent in the ad that three of the six candidates on the ballot in the May 6 local election have the endorsement of the party. At the bottom of the ad are listed the names of the individuals who paid for the ad, but do not represent the entire local party affiliate.
Kerr County Republican Chairman Paul Zohlen expressed concern about the ad’s implication that the party was endorsing.
“The ‘We The People-Liberty in Action’ local group now has the majority of the votes in the Kerr County Republican Party’s executive committee. They push to have their candidates endorsed in every election,” Zohlen said. The executive committee is made up of the officers of the party and all of the voting precinct chairs.
Zohlen said the Republican Party in Texas issued guidelines that state endorsing one Republican candidate over another in the same race should be used “sparingly” and changed the policy from “shall not” to “use only in extenuating circumstances.”
The change to policy was the result of redistricting and changes in demographics, especially in larger urban counties.
“That was the intent in the change in policy,” Zohlen added.
“The Republican Party of Kerr County is not paying for the ad,” said Sally Thiel, Precinct 101 chair. Thiel is also president of Republican Women of Kerr County.
“We don’t endorse any candidate if all of the candidates are Republican and all four of the City Council candidates are “hard Republicans.’ We’ve just never done this,” she said.
She said she did not live in KISD District 2 so could not comment on the KISD candidate being included in the ad because she was not familiar with either candidate in that race.
Thiel said historically the state Republican party structure has discouraged the endorsement of candidates in this manner, but because so many Democrats in the large urban areas are filing for and winning elections as Republicans the state party structure has changed their recommendation.
Zohlen said the change in state party policy has been a benefit in the larger counties with urban centers that traditionally vote Democratic, but has been a disaster in the smaller rural counties like Kerr County.
“What has happened is where it has occurred, it has split the local parties and created significant issues,” he added.
Zohlen recently attended a state meeting of county chairmen and said in the meeting the question was asked to the attendees of how many of them had endorsed candidates and hands went up all over the room. When asked a second question of how many would do it again, universally nobody raised their hand.
Both Zohlen and Thiel said the local Republican Party leadership is now split about 50/50 between the historically traditional Republicans and those who are aligned with the “We The People-Liberty in Action” movement.
Two-thirds of the executive committee were required to agree to endorse under the old policy, but the new local party leaders revised the by-laws to allow only a simple majority to make the decision.
“Because We The People-Liberty in Action” members hold the majority on the executive committee at this time, they are able to endorse. They do NOT represent the sentiments of all the executive committee members,” Zohlen stressed.
