by Chief Eric Maloney,
Kerrville Fire Department
The Kerrville Fire Department continues to stress the importance of a working smoke detector in every home. This simple life safety device can save you, you family, and your pets’ life for the low cost of $5.
Tragically, we continue to find more homes without a working smoke detector or an outdated smoke detector.
Over the past few years, we have collaborated with the American Red Cross to provide free battery-operated smoke detectors for families in need. We have a limited supply of smoke detectors due to COVID, but our firefighters can assist with the installation of a battery-operated smoke detector in your home. Our firefighters can determine the best location and the correct number of detectors to alert your family to keep them safe. Please call Fire Administration at 257-8449 for a free installation or survey.
During the first week of October, we will be back at our local schools to educate our children in the importance of smoke detectors, so don’t be surprised if they ask when you changed the batteries or how old is the detector.
The National Fire Protection Association, the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week for 99 years, has announced “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” as the theme for Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, 2021. From beeps to chirps, this year’s campaign works to better educate the public about the sounds smoke alarms make, what those sounds mean, and how to respond to them.
According to the latest NFPA “Smoke Alarms in the U.S.” report, working smoke alarms in the home reduce the risk of dying in a reported fire by more than half (55 percent). However, almost three out of five home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms (41 percent) or smoke alarms that failed to operate (16 percent); missing or non-functional power sources, including missing or disconnected batteries, dead batteries, and disconnected hardwired alarms or other alternate current (AC) power issues, are the most common factors when smoke alarms fail to operate.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” helps people better understand the reasons smoke alarms may sound and the know-how to effectively address them, helping ensure that smoke alarms remain in working order. The campaign also addresses special considerations for the deaf and hard of hearing, along with information about carbon monoxide alarms.
Key messages for “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” include:
• When a smoke alarm or carbon monoxide (CO) alarm sounds, respond immediately by exiting the home as quickly as possible;
• If your alarm begins to chirp, it may mean that the batteries are running low and need to be replaced. If the alarm continues to chirp after the batteries are replaced, or the alarm is more than 10 years old, it is time to replace the alarm;
• Test all smoke and CO alarms monthly. Press the test button to make sure the alarm is working;
• If there is someone in your household who is deaf or hard of hearing, install bed shaker and strobe light alarms that will alert that person to fire, and;
• Know the difference between the sound of a smoke alarm and a carbon monoxide alarm – three beeps for smoke alarms; four beeps for carbon monoxide alarms.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week, October 3-9, 2021, and this year’s theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety,” along with a wealth of resources to help promote the campaign locally, visit fpw.org.
