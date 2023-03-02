Dr. Don Frazier, director of The Texas Center at Schreiner University, welcomed guests last week’s TexS Talk, highlighting “Drought-Driving Water Stewardship,” part of the Texas Water Symposium.
The TexS Talk featured a panel of professionals, Dave Mauk, general manager of Bandera County River Authority and Groundwater Conservation District in Bandera; Bendicte Rhyne, of Wine Country Consulting; and Bob Barker, president of C&M Precast Concrete; offering a unique take on industries and water conservation throughout the Hill Country.
“When it comes to water, Texas is a tough neighborhood,” Frazier said. “A lot of people don’t realize this, but there is only one natural lake in this state and that’s Caddo Lake, which we have to split with Louisiana, so water is a big deal.”
Frazier said the Texas economy is booming, including tourism, new population and building.
“But all of this prosperity and activity runs on water,” Frazier said. “Meanwhile, the Hill Country has been in one of the most significant and protracted droughts in living memory. There are pressures on our water supply, both above and below ground, and who knows what effect the shifting climate will have on the state?”
Frazier said “intentional planning” is needed “get ahead of the water curve.”
“We don’t want to end up like places in Nevada or Arizona or California that are rapidly drying up,” Frazier said.
Frazier said a panel of “aqua experts” was assembled for the night’s discussion to talk about “where we’ve been and maybe point us toward some solutions.”
“From concrete to aquifers, from wine to water, there is a complete matrix of Texas sustainability issues represented tonight,” Frazier said.
Schreiner University’s Dr. Chris Distel, biology professor, and Marisa Bruno, of the Hill Country Alliance, were then brought to the stage.
Bruno said the Texas Water Symposium is geared toward keeping water supply and issues in the forefront as Texas continues to grow.
“These are people (panelists) probably influencing your life all the time in ways you don’t even know,” Distel said. “So, we’re to hear what their experiences have been.”
He then introduced the event moderator, Tara Bushnoe, general manager of Upper Guadalupe River Authority.
Bushnoe then asked panelists to introduce themselves.
“I don’t think it is news to any of us here that we are in a severe drought,” Bushnoe said. “And that those conditions persisted throughout the Hill Country throughout 2022.”
Bushnoe said the rainfall total in Kerrville for 2022 was only 12.38 inches for the entire year. The normal amount of rain for Kerrville, she said, is 30 inches per year.
“For Kerrville, 2022 ranked the driest year that has ever been recorded at the weather station,” Bushnoe said.
Bushnoe said local water-governing agencies have implemented drought-contingency plans that have remained in effect.
“The healthy spring flow in western Kerr County coming out of the Edwards Trinity Plateau Aquifer has really kept the Guadalupe River in in Kerr County flowing,” Bushnoe said. “It flowed all summer long, but certainly at diminished rates. The Guadalupe River did stop flowing at the surface in Center Point as it diminished into the gravel.”
She said Kerr County was lucky compared to other rivers, such as the Llano River, that stopped flowing all together.
To begin the discussion, Bushnoe asked Mauk to describe the conditions of the Medina River in Bandera.
“In our district, we have the headwaters of the San Antonio River Basin, and that’s the Medina River. We also do have the Sabinal River of the heart of the Headwaters Nueces Basin.”
Mauk said the Medina River stopped flowing in many places last year.
“Other parts of it were completely dried up,” Mauk said. “It’s said when you see it, you can imagine what that does to the ecosystem. You have fish kills. You have plants and mussels dying off. So, the river suffered horribly.”
He said the tourist mecca that is Medina Lake is down below six percent.
“That is crushing in a lot of ways,” Mauk said.
For water consumers, Mauk said wells in Bandera have gone dry and new wells are only producing 3-5 gallons per minute due to the drought.
“This is an exceptional drought and it’s punishing,” Mauk said.
Mauk said reports on aquifer levels in other areas are not necessarily pertinent to the Hill Country, saying that some Bandera residents have had to “bring water in.”
Mauk said his biggest concern for consumers is water quality.
“When you start pulling water up and it’s 100 degrees out, you have some constituents in there that are pretty scary,” Mauk said. “E coli is a problem. We look at it, but there is a lot of other nasty stuff that thrives in stagnant water and they are not easy to test for either.”
He said it is important for citizens to heed warnings to stay out of the river.
“I would just tell everybody here, if you go in the rivers around here, and it’s hot and not flowing, I would not get in,” Mauk said.
Bushnoe compared the current drought to that of 2011, saying that the biggest difference is that rain occurred in August of 2011 and “we are still waiting for rain” in 2023.
Benedicte Rhyne
With the wine industry growing throughout the Hill Country, Bushnoe asked Rhyne to describe how water is used in wine making.
“The wine industry has grown 10-fold in the past 20 years,” Rhyne said.
Rhyne said that to produce one bottle of wine, approximately 180 gallons of water is used.
“Just for sake of comparison, to produce a kilo of cheese, it’s about 1,300 gallons (of water),” Rhyne said. “To produce a kilo of chocolate, it’s about 5,400 gallons. So, that really gives an insight that vineyards don’t use a lot of water.”
For irrigation of vines, Rhyne said vineyards need 12-15 gallons of water per vine during the growing season, which begins in April and runs through May.
“That is less than 90,000 gallons per acre,” Rhyne said. “Also, in the wine making world, you need to have vines that are a little stressed, so you need to teach them to survive with little water. If you teach them to do that, they need less water and are more resistant to drought.”
Rhyne said the highest demand for water in the wine industry is during harvest, which runs from August to October.
Rhyne said that vineyards can use the water waste during wine making for irrigation as well.
“This past year, 2022, was a real challenge for sure. We had to balance the drought and lack of water, but also the intense heat,” Rhyne said. “So, the water management was super crucial.”
Sanitation is very important in the wine making process, Rhyne said, adding that steam and pressure washers are used during the sanitation process.
“Also, we are making alcohol and bacteria does not survive in alcohol,” Rhyne said.
Bob Barker
Bushnoe asked Barker to describe the products he provides, such as concrete slabs and walls to above ground water storage tanks, and how his service affects groundwater.
“Bob, certainly water is an ingredient in the concrete-making business, but can you tell us a little bit about the source of water for your business and what type of products you make that are related to water infrastructure?” Bushnoe asked.
Barker said the source of water his company uses is mainly “city water, which comes from groundwater.”
“It takes about 32 gallons of water for every cubic yard of concrete that’s produced,” Barker said. “We produce an array of products both in potable agricultural water, and wastewater.”
Barker said he was also concerned with water quality for his customers during the drought.
“We have systems that store water above ground and that’s to help to improve the water quality,” Barker said. “We are seeing a lot of wells that are coming online with a much higher mineral and iron content that you might normally see … a lot of sulfur.”
Barker said the water quality issue is based on the fact that wells are having to be drilled deeper and the location where the well is drilled.
“Dave commented that we are seeing wells go dry. What we are seeing is the same difference, they are having their pumps drop, but in that they are seeing a lot of poor quality,” Barker said.
Barker gave an example of how a well on the Pedernales River dug at 80 ft. still has acceptable water, but a quarter mile up the road the wells must be drilled at 500 ft.
Barker said, as a company, he and his staff try to educate their customers on conservation.
“We ask them how much water do they think they use in a day and most people don’t have a clue how much a family needs,” Barker said. “We try to get people to understand that every well that’s drilled is a straw (in the aquifer) and as we continue to pull out of it, we have to be conservative.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.