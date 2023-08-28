Prout to seek commissioner Pct. 1 post

Tammy Prout, longtime local newspaper publisher, has announced her candidacy to seek the Republican nomination for Kerr County Precinct 1 Commissioner in the upcoming March 2024 Primary Election.
“I am proud and excited to announce my intent to run for the office of Kerr County Commissioner, representing the residents of Precinct 1. If elected, I intend to promote unity, discourage division and utilize my skills as a 36-year veteran journalist to make informed and intelligent decisions on behalf of all Kerr County citizens,” Prout said. “I’ve literally been communicating with our community for more than three decades during my career. These countless personal interactions will serve me well as a Kerr County Commissioner.”
A Kerr County resident since 1986, Prout began her career with the Kerrville Daily Times and realized her passion for journalism when she took a job as a cub reporter with the Kerrville Mountain Sun, the local weekly newspaper, a year later. Prout was hired by the Salter family, owners of the newspaper since 1919.
After the Kerrville Mountain Sun was sold, Prout returned to the Kerrville Daily Times for two years, before ultimately opening her own advertising agency in 1999 and eventually creating the Hill Country Community Journal newspaper in 2005.
“We began with zero subscribers and were told we would never succeed, but here we are, nearly 19 years later with thousands of dedicated readers,” Prout said. “It was difficult and there were obstacles, but it is that tenacity, dedication, and strength that I intend to utilize in serving as Kerr County Commissioner.”
As a business owner, Prout has gained valuable experience in budgeting, managing staff, teamwork and, more importantly, determination.
“I believe in budgeting conservatively. I have learned the importance of saving in the boom years to protect the business in the lean years,” Prout said.
Prout was responsible for securing startup funding, hiring, managing and organizing staff and the business structure, in addition to carrying out day-to-day operations.
“I’ve been blessed with great mentors over the years, who taught me to push ahead, think outside of the box to find solutions to problems and to lead by example,” Prout said. “These are the skills I have used in my business and, if elected, will use these same skills to address the needs and challenges the county is currently facing, such as managing anticipated growth, addressing water shortages and supportting public safety efforts.”
Prout will continue ownership of the Hill Country Community Journal.
Prout has earned numerous awards from the Texas Press Association for her writing, photography, and overall newspaper excellence.
She received a commendation from then City of Kerrville Mayor Leonard Holloway in 1992 for organizing a “Support the Troops” rally during Operation Desert Storm.
She served on the Parent Teacher Organization board for Notre Dame Catholic School; served on the Tivy Athletic Booster Club Board for many years; coached YMCA Basketball for three years; coached Kerrville Little League for three years; served on the Rotary Club of Kerrville Board of Directors for five years; is a past-president of the Rotary Club of Kerrville (2020-21); was named “Rotarian of the Year” in 2018; was named to the Kerr Economic Development Corporation “Top 40” in 2021; currently serves on the Governmental Affairs Committee for the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce; and is active with other organizations as well.
“My passion has always been for kids and first responders, and I think my service to the community reflects that passion,” Prout said.
Prout was born in Bremerhaven, Germany into a military family and was raised in San Antonio, where she graduated from McCollum High School in 1981 and attended St. Mary’s University. She is a longtime parishioner of the Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Prout and her husband, Scott, were married in 1988. Scott currently serves as patrol captain for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, where he has worked for 32 years. The couple are the proud parents of two sons, and grandparents to three granddaughters and one grandson.
Prout has filed paperwork to appoint Kari Bock as campaign treasurer and will be working to gather signatures to secure a place on the March 5, 2024 Republican Primary Election.
