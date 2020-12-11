Personal parting gift to the county

Outgoing Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer has already cleaned his personal possessions out of his longtime office at the Kerr County Law Enforcement Center, and part of his inherited collection of his grandfather Alexander Easton’s oil paintings also were given away.
“The walls of my house are totally full of a lot of my grandfather’s paintings, and I don’t have any more room for the ones I’ve had hanging on the walls here in the office,” Hierholzer said last week.
He admitted he did take home “a couple,” though.
He pointed out the bare hallway walls where many of the paintings had hung for years, as well as the walls in some of the interview rooms and other offices.
But one longtime co-worker had asked him to leave the painting on her wall as a memento; and he agreed.
“I’m also leaving the three that are in the office reception area. I can’t leave those walls bare for Sonja.”
‘My mother’s father Alexander Easton was an artist, not that it was his profession. It was his pastime, painting oil paintings. And he particularly liked painting ships and water scenes,” Hierholzer said.
He admitted that didn’t explain why his grandfather’s first home ground didn’t include enough water scenes or ships to be subjects of his paintings.
“But that’s what he liked,” Hierholzer said.
He said his grandfather worked in engraving and lived many years of his life in Nebraska. But he retired to the Kerrville area.
When he became familiar with the scenes and locations around Kerrville and nearby cities, he acquired some new favorite subjects for paintings.
“He got interested in the Hill Country, and in the Spanish missions in San Antonio,” Hierholzer said. “Those scenes are what’s in a lot of the paintings I had hanging in the office.”
He said his Grandmother Easton made sure the paintings were framed and ready to hang up for display.
He said some of his grandfather’s paintings that Easton created after moving to the Hill Country featured the Guadalupe River, and West Kerr County scenes, plus some that include traditional fall colors in the landscapes he painted.
Hierholzer said he donated eight of his grandfather’s paintings to the Youth Event Center.
General Manager Jake Williamson and his staff are going to add that artwork to some of the hallways and walls in parts of that county facility.
“Out of my brothers and sisters, I ended up with most of the paintings,” he said. “Some of them dated back to the late 1950s.”
Hierholzer said his Grandfather Easton died about 1978-79.
He said his grandfather’s talent didn’t seem to get passed down to hardly any of his descendants, though Hierholzer said his middle brother has their grandfather’s last name as his middle name. “And he also could draw some as a young person.”
So now, incoming Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha not only can personalize his own office after Jan. 1, he also can work with his new colleagues to put some new life and color back onto some of the interior walls of the building.
