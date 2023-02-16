Paces called out by committee to detail his plan

After three years of dedicated service by the Kerr County Capital Improvements Committee, commissioners on Monday received a final report from the five-member committee and then formally dissolved it.
Each commissioner and the county judge appointed one member to the committee when it was formed to examine the capital improvement needs of the county and recommend solutions in the bond issue that came before the voters last November.
Representing Pct. 1 was Brenda Hughes, Pct. 2’s representative was former county judge Fred Henneke, Pete Calderon represented Pct. 3, Robert Templeton represented Pct. 4 and Chris Hughes was the county’s at-large representative. All were present at Monday’s meeting except Henneke.
In addition to the five official members there were a number of volunteers who stepped up to help the committee during the preparation for the bond election. Tours were conducted by the group for the public to see the needed improvements throughout the county-owned facilities, and the $27 million bond was recommended. The committee and volunteers continued to serve during the bond campaign itself, holding numerous public forums to explain the bond proposals and answer questions.
“When you asked us to participate in this committee three years ago we had no idea about the severity of the county’s facility issues nor how deeply we would get involved. We want to thank you for the opportunity to serve our county through your instructions to identify high-priority infrastructure issues and to provide you recommendations on how to resolve these issues,” said Chris Hughes, spokes- person for the committee, who presented the report which was signed by all of the committee members.
They pointed out that the commissioners’ court had unanimously voted six times during the three years to support the proposed projects, their scope and the budgets which was a shared acknowledgement of the issues and the need to fix them. The only member of the current court who was not on the court during the lead up to the bond election is Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces.
Paces openly opposed the bond program and all of the propositions and was a very vocal leader of the opposition group that defeated all but one of the bond proposals. Complicating the bond election was the untimely dispute over the interlocal agreement between the city and county related to animal control brought on by a disagreement over the Butt Holdsworth Library’s “Banned Books Week” display and vocal community opposition at both city and county meetings that followed.
“We celebrate the community’s support for the new Animal Shelter and look forward to seeing that project come to fruition. However, we are disappointed at the final results overall with only one of three bonds passing. The electorate has decided to remove bonds as a financing option and we respect that decision. However, we would like to call attention to this court that even though the recommendations provided were rejected, the problems you tasked us to identify still remain,” Hughes said.
The report emphasized that the county is still legally obligated under a state mandate to provide an expanded jury room for the County Court at Law. The committee's recommendation included moving the tax assessor collector's office to 600 Earl Garrett, which provided a lot of benefits for the courthouse and citizens. Those issues still need a solution, the report stated.
“The county is still legally obligated to provide an annex in Precinct 4. We reiterate that the Ingram ISD lease is a temporary solution available to the county for two to three years maximum. That time will go by very quickly, so a new solution needs to be developed immediately to address this issue,” Hughes said.
Document and asset storage issues remain as one of the least exciting but still very pressing concerns to be addressed. The committee urged the court to develop real and executable solutions to meet the storage statutes set before it.
“One of the duties of this Court is to protect the health and welfare of county citizens. The conditions and safety issues present at the Hill Country Youth Event Center fail to meet this responsibility. This court’s awareness and continued inaction on this issue make you and, ultimately, us taxpayers liable for gross negligence for any safety incident that may occur there. A new solution needs to be developed to address this issue,” Hughes added.
The report also urged the commissioners to develop a plan to address the safety issues at the courthouse.
“We also wish to remind you of security enhancements that need to be made to this courthouse for your own protection and the citizens who use it. The judicial actions held here are natural sources of stress and security risks. Additionally, we are living in a time of heightened political tension exacerbated by political extremists. We regularly hear of politically motivated or attention-seeking acts of violence.”
The report reminded commissioners that a local man was arrested in December for sending an email stating: “I could care less if someone shows up at “Council Meeting” with an AK-47 or equivalent…and could care less about the possibility of any open caskets.”
Judge Kelly was one of several local officials who received the email.
“We are all vulnerable right now. It would be naive to believe that real security risks do not exist here. This is a serious issue that needs a new solution.”
The report specifically reached out to speak directly to Commissioner Paces.
“You have agreed that these core issues we just mentioned need resolution, though you campaigned against the bonds with your own alternative solutions. We urge and encourage you to begin implementing your ideas. We sincerely wish you success in those endeavors, because if you succeed then we will all benefit.”
The committee urged the commissioners to move forward with addressing the capital improvements identified in the report with whatever alternative funding they can find to pay for what the bond proceeds would have covered.
“As your constituents we hold commissioners accountable to take appropriate action to resolve these very real issues. Solutions are required legally, for public safety and to place this county on a positive path forward to better meet the future challenges we will face together.”
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz and Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris each thanked the committee members for their work.
Paces, who took notes during the report presentation, defended his opposition stance to the bond proposals.
“To me the ask was too great. Too many things that were ‘nice to haves,’ not needs. I’ll leave it at that,” Paces said, “but pigs get fat and hogs get slaughtered.”
Pct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew pointed out that one of the issues that worked against the bond proposals was the $45 million dollar bond passed last spring by the City of Kerrville to build the new safety facility under construction on Clearwater Paseo, down the street from the county jail.
“You can only tolerate so much for so long. You can only take so much for so long and then you get scared,” Belew added.
Judge Rob Kelly also praised the committee for the time they spent in identifying the county’s needs and the efforts they made to support the proposed bond.
“One thing I agree with…this committee did not charge off to do something on their own. Their report is a road map of where we need to go,” Kelly said.
