Kerr County Commissioners’ Court were formally introduced to the new interim Ingram Police Chief at Monday’s meeting.
Sheriff Larry Leitha said that the new interim chief was his DPS supervisor when Leitha was stationed in Devine, and informed the court that he was confident that Ingram’s police department was in good hands, and would “stay together and keep going.”
Joe Hamilton, the interim police chief, told commissioners that he has served as an interim police chief for five previous departments and that he was happy to be in Ingram to help. He also previously worked for the U.S. Marshal’s Office in San Antonio.
Hamilton said that he and one other officer will remain with the department. Two other officers will be leaving the department, one to work at SO and the other one going to Horseshoe Bay.
“We’re doing okay, we’re going to get by,” he added.
Hamilton said he does not look backwards to what has occurred in Ingram and pledged to go forward and will do his best to help the department with what is needed.
“I’ll do my best to tell them what they need,” Hamilton said.
County Judge Rob Kelly offered Hamilton any help he needed during the reorganization process and expressed relief that Hamilton was onboard with the situation.
“Anything we can do to benefit the citizens of Kerr County, just let us know.” Kelly said. “Our door is open if you need anything.”
Kelly and Ingram Mayor Claud Jordan Jr. met Friday, June 17 to discuss how Ingram can overcome its current challenges and set the community on a path to settle the concerns of its citizens and the rest of the residents of Kerr County.
“We felt it was pertinent to meet face-to-face to discuss the reality of Ingram’s current challenges and cooperate on plans for the benefit of all county citizens,” Kelly said.
The two leaders focused their discussion on the Ingram Police Department’s resignation of their police chief and several of the officers. Pct. 4 Commissioner Don Harris expressed that he is concerned that the citizens of the city continue to receive the emergency services when needed.
“We covered a lot of ground in our meeting, and I felt good about it,” Kelly said. “It just makes good sense for us to work together in ways that are mutually beneficial to each other.”
Jordan shared with Kelly and Harris that the city had hired an interim police chief, Joe Hamilton. Hamilton will be charged with rebuilding the police department back to full staff plus helping Jordan and the Ingram City Council to fill vacancies within its administrative and finance departments.
“We are cooperating with them by helping Mr. Jordan find the necessary personnel to restaff the city government,” Kelly added.
While it is not known how long that process will take, the residents of Ingram will continue to receive law enforcement service from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
