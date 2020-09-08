Community Foundation of Texas HC presented with ‘Kindness Award’

The City of Kerrville on Tuesday recognized the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country with the Aug. 25, 2020 “Kerrville Kindness Award.”
The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a public charitable foundation created by and for residents of the Texas Hill Country, has been instrumental in the facilitation and distribution of funds created to address the needs of area individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Foundation oversees the Kerrville Utility Kindness fund, the Hill Country Strong fund and the Kerrville Food Relief fund, all of which have directly eased some of the suffering caused locally by the worldwide virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.