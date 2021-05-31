Kerrville Independent School District Teacher Hillarie Swanner, of Hal Peterson Middle School, has been appointed to the Pre-AP National Faculty for demonstrating effective teaching practices, proven classroom success, and her experience leading professional learning.
“I am very proud of Mrs. Swanner and her desire to seek out opportunities to grow professionally,” said Heather Engstrom, assistant superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction. “Everything she does, from the long hours spent on weekends, the professional development webinars that she watches in the evening, and the time spent collaborating with others nationwide, is done to maximize opportunities for students. She is all heart and she truly wants students to leave her classroom as strong problem-solvers with an understanding of the language of math.”
After a rigorous application process, Swanner was selected to represent and serve as National Faculty for the Pre-AP Program, joining more than 250 National Faculty members from across the United States.
Pre-AP National Faculty members are College Board-endorsed educators who facilitate professional learning experiences in more than 46 states and 1,000-plus districts across the nation and around the world. They are stewards of College Board’s mission to clear a path for all students to own their future by promoting excellence and equity in education.
Swanner has been with KISD for 13 of her 15 years in education, teaching eighth-grade math.
The Pre-AP Program collaborates with educators to ensure all students, regardless of their current ability level, have the support they need to succeed on grade-level coursework and access to engaging classroom experiences that allow them to learn and grow. The program components provide educators and their students the space and time for deep engagement with the content. It is only through a sustained commitment to equitable preparation, access, and support that true excellence can be achieved for all students, and the Pre-AP course designation requires this commitment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.