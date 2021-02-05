Local leaders optimistic as first mass vaccination clinic held

Local leaders praised the efforts of Kerr County’s first mass vaccination clinic held Thursday and provided optimistic reports to provide more than 1,000 COVID-19 vaccinations per day, as vaccines become available, based on the current clinic model Friday morning during the regular Community COVID-19 Update, hosted by the City of Kerrville, Peterson Health, Kerrville Fire Department and Kerr County.
KFD Chief Eric Maloney
Kerrville Fire Department Chief Eric Maloney reported COVID-19 case numbers for January, saying that Kerr County was reporting 255 cases on on Jan. 4 and peaked on Jan. 14 with 498 active cases and ended month down to 253.
Active cases of the coronavirus remained high during a two to three week period of the winter surge, he said.
“So, yes, the trend does look like it is moving down, but I do want to remind the community that in the beginning of November we were at 72 cases,” Maloney said. “In December and January we have maintained 300 cases for the community.”
With regard to hospitalizations, Maloney reported the trend high at the beginning of January with 31 patients and ended the month with 10.
“We peaked at 34 (hospitalized patients) in January,” Maloney said.
Maloney reminded citizens that the effects of Cedar Fever are still being felt in the community, pointing out some of the symptoms of COVID-19 and Cedar Fever are similar.
“Because we want to be cautious and not just assume we have Cedar Fever and in reality have COVID, I wanted to share this information regarding symptoms,” Maloney said.
He explained that Cedar Fever symptoms are:
• Blocked nasal passages;
• Itchy and watery eyes;
• Clear mucus;
• Itchy sensation all over, and’
• Sneezing.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
• Loss of taste;
• Nausea or vomitting;
• Shortness of breath;
• Diarrhea;
• Fever above 101.5 degrees.
Symptoms common in both Cedar Fever and COVID-19 are:
• Fever;
• Aches and pains;
• Sore throat;
• Runny nose;
• Fatigue, and;
• Loss of smell.
“We’ve seen this in the fire department, specifically,” Maloney said. “We are doing testing each day before they start the shift and there were six individuals that came to work that had those common symptoms of Cedar Fever and COVID. It turned out to be COVID and we were able to catch them before they came on shift. So keep an eye on those (common symptoms) and be cautious. We are almost out of the cedar season.”
Maloney also reminded citizens of local COVID-19 testing options:
• Peterson Urgent Care, 1720, 258-7669, for symptomatic patients only;
• Peterson Medical Associates, 1331 Bandera Hwy., 896-4200, ext. 1, by appointment only;
• Franklin Clinic, 723 Hill Country Drive, Suite C, online calendar is available to pre-register, drive-through testing conducted at 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
Maloney said free public COVID-19 testing has been ongoing throughout the week at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, with Friday being the last day.
Nearby Fredericksburg will be hosting free COVID-19 testing Feb. 15-18 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lady Bird Johnson Park at the Pioneer Pavilion, he said.
“Free testing will be back in Kerr County and we will provide information when it becomes available,” Maloney said.
Vaccine
Maloney said the Vaccine Task Force, consisting of KFD, Peterson Health, City of Kerrville, Kerr County and H-E-B Pharmacy, have been concentrating on providing COVID vaccines to the Phase 1A individuals locally, which are the frontline healthcare workers.
This phase is now complete and Phase 1B individuals are now eligible to receive the vaccine.
Phase 1B consists of all residents over the age of 65 and any resident between the ages of 16 and 64 with medical conditions. There are 28,000 Kerr County residents identified in the Phase 1B category.
“We feel confident that we have achieved that goal of vaccinating our healthcare workers,” Maloney said. “So our focus now is going to be on that Phase 1B. Interesting facts coming from DSHS (Texas Department of Health Services) that there are 14,000 local residents that are age 65-plus and they have also identified that there are 14,000 residents that are between ages 16 and 64 with any medical condition. So this is a big focus group for us and something we are taking very seriously.”
Maloney said he feels confident that the Vaccine Task Force will be able to get all Phase 1B residents vaccinated, but reminded citizens that supply is still short.
“This is a straight supply-demand issue,” Maloney said. “This is not similar to the flu vaccine, where we have a large supply.”
Maloney urged citizens to research information about the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines by visiting the DSHS website at www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus.
“They have a lot of information available for the COVID vaccine,” Maloney said. “They have a list of some of the hubs and they have a list of all the vaccine providers in the State of Texas.”
Maloney said the DSHS website includes interactive maps of where vaccines are located and who is receiving the vaccines, in addition to Centers for Disease Control and Food & Drug Administration educational links.
“This is an excellent resource and a credible resource,” Maloney said. “As always, I ask for our community to please be patient and kind. Our priority is to protect our community and your loved ones and we are going to continue to work toward that.”
Hope for healing
Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson said he and his staff have seen a downward trend in COVID-19 patients in the last week.
“From Christmas to mid-January, we had a 27 percent positivity rate, meaning those of patients that we tested that thought they had COVID or wanted to get tested for COVID during that time, 27 percent tested positive.”
Edmondson said that beginning on Jan. 16, the trend shifted, with only a 16 percent positivity rate being recorded.
“In the first few days of February, we have a 10 percent positivity rate,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said that he believed that, “as Kerrvillians,” citizens were concentrating on “doing the right things,” like wearing masks and social distancing to help bring down the positive case numbers.
“So, thank you Kerrville,” Edmondson said.
He said during January the hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients dramatically increased, with patient loads hovering around 30.
“So far in February, we are averaging 8-12 COVID-19 patients in the hospital,” Edmondson said. “Those are some positive trends and that is why we are saying we see some light at the end of the tunnel and a ‘hope for healing’ and our staff continues to do a great job.”
Vaccines
Edmondson said Kerr County has 8-9 vaccine providers, including Peterson Health.
“Last week we (Peterson Health) received 300 (doses) and we were able to vaccinate what we believe are the remainder of the Phase 1A healthcare workers at Peterson and in Kerr County,” Edmondson said. “We feel confident that we are done with Phase 1A and can focus on Phase 1B with any future vaccines that we do receive.”
In addition, Edmondson said, a mass, public vaccination clinic was held at First United Methodist Church.
“This clinic was conducted with the collaborative approach that we’ve been talking to you about for 12 months now … with the city, the county, Schreiner University, Peterson and other entities that have been collaborating from the very beginning,” Edmondson said.
Edmondson said the collaboration and planning paid off, as 400 local residents were vaccinated on Thursday during the mass vaccination clinic.
“We can vaccinate up to 2,000 per day based on our plan,” Edmondson said. “We know we can do that, because we’ve been able to do that with the flu vaccine for 10 years. And, every week that we receive vaccines, we will do a mass vaccination clinic.”
Statistics
Edmondson said that as of Friday morning, Peterson Health alone has tested more than 17,000 individuals for COVID-19. There have been more than 2,300 positive COVID-19 cases in Kerr County, he said.
“Unfortunately, there have also been deaths,” Edmondson said. “In total, we have had 78 deaths in total in Kerr County.”
Regarding the new variant of COVID-19, Edmondson said studies are being conducted on the new strain of the coronavirus and officials are hopeful that the current vaccines will protect citizens from the new strain as well.
Edmondson praised his staff, as well as cooperating agencies, on the well-organized mass vaccination clinic, saying the “community should be proud” of how well the clinic was carried out.
Edmondson said the Peterson Health COVID Hotline is still operational at 896-4200, ext. 1, and that on the Peterson Health website, answers to “Frequently Asked Questions” is now available at www.petersonhealth.com.
Edmondson personally thanked the community for working to lift spirits of Peterson Health staff, who during the surge were fatigued and overwhelmed, stating that a patient brought pizzas to the nursing staff that cared for her; Atmos Energy provided food for staff and that a doctor brought chocolates to the vaccination clinic.
To conclude, Edmondson reassured citizens that Peterson Health and local leadership are working hand-in-hand to care for all in the community.
“I know people are frustrated. I know they are frustrated with not getting the vaccine and they are frustrated thinking that something is going on behind the scenes that we are not getting the vaccine, but I would love to tell you that we have control of that (obtaining vaccines),” Edmondson said. “But we don’t. We have been fighting. We’ve been calling senators. We’ve been calling representatives. We’ve been calling the EVAC committee. We’ve been calling the Texas Department of State Health Services. We’ve been doing things to rattle the cages, so to speak, to get the vaccine here. And I believe that our efforts have paid off and we were able to get some vaccine last week.”
However, Edmondson said no one is sure if more vaccines will be delivered next week.
“We hope so, but we will not know until this weekend,” Edmondson said.
He said that the collaboration on Thursdays mass vaccination clinic was able to provide more vaccinations in one day than any other provider in the region.
“We were able to do that. We are acting like a hub,” Edmondson said. “Just give us the vaccine. We are working hard. We appreciate your patience and we appreciate your kindness. We are here for you and we are in this with you. You are not in this alone.”
Kerr County
Dub Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator, praised the response of Vaccine Task Force partners in the execution of Thursday’s mass vaccination clinic, saying that he believes with enough vaccines that the working model will accommodate up to 1,700 vaccinations per day.
Thomas said the Kerr County Vaccine Phone Bank is running smoothly and thanked volunteers who are manning the phones.
“They answer everyone’s questions as best as they can. If there is something they cannot answer, they refer the caller to me,” Thomas said.
The phone bank number is 315-5900.
Thomas said for residents without access to the internet wanting register for the COVID-19 vaccine may call a toll free number at 1-800-811-8620.
He said the online registration website can be accessed at www.vaccine.heb.com/scheduler.
“H-E-B is our mass vaccination hub provider,” Thomas said. “Once they have appointments open, we will send out another CodeRed alert.”
“I am hopeful that we will get enough vaccines next week that we can run 1,000 people through a clinic,” Thomas said.
Thomas said that the CodeRed alert sent earlier in the week had a few “snafus” and that they have worked out the details to make the process smoother on the next alert.
Thomas once again urged all citizens to enroll in the CodeRed alert program by visiting both the Kerr County and City of Kerrville websites.
“CodeRed, right now, is our main notification system for letting everyone know that the vaccines are available,” Thomas said.
Mayor Bill Blackburn
Kerrville Mayor Bill Blackburn reported he was in Austin, visiting with officials at the Department of State Health Services last week about obtaining vaccines in our community.
“I learned two key things,” Blackburn said. “They are looking for collaboration … that folks are working together to make this happen. Second is capacity to carry out the vaccinations, and as Dub just explained, we can do at least 1,000 per day and possibly more than that.”
Blackburn said during his visit with DSHS, he learned that 28 million Texas are waiting to be vaccinated, but only 330,00 vaccines are available each week.
“So, as you can see, that is going to take a while,” Blackburn said.
Blackburn said to increase the available supply of vaccines, more companies will have to get Food & Drug Administration approval and that three companies, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca and NovaVax, are nearing study completion and could be available soon.
“But this week in Kerr County, we were able to get 1,400 people vaccinated,” Blackburn said.
He also highlighted facts that he said might not be known, saying that in addition to the “community vaccines,” the State of Texas separately provided vaccinations to the Kerrville State Hospital for staff and patients and to local nursing homes and patients. The federal government, Blackburn said, has supplied the Kerrville VA Hospital with vaccines for staff, patients and local veterans.
Blackburn said that the community vaccine clinic held at the First United Methodist Church was “smooth, friendly and efficient” and commended all involved.
“We have a lot of folks waiting on vaccines,” Blackburn said. “But, together, we are going to get this done. I hope that after this community report, you have increasing hope that we are going together. We are making progress.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.