78-year-old woman dies of smoke inhalation

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with Kerrville Fire Department EMS crews and firefighters were called to a home in Guadalupe Heights on Friday, shortly after 1 p.m., where it was discovered a 78-year-old woman had died over night due to a contained fire.
According to Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer, the woman appeared to have died due to smoke inhalation.
“She was the only resident (of the home). The female, a heavy smoker and suffering from other health conditions, apparently may have dropped a cigarette in the couch,” Hierholzer said. “The fire was contained mainly to the couch and occurred overnight and extinguished itself.”
No foul play is suspected at this time, Hierholzer said, although an autopsy has been ordered by Justice of the Peace Precinct 1 Mitzi French.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.