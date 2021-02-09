KPD seeks help from public in identifying suspects

The Kerrville Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying suspects in the series of recent catalytic convertor thefts and have provided photo images of the suspects to the media.
According to KPD Public Information Officer Jonathan Lamb, "Suspect 1" is a black male, who has short cut hair that appears shaved or very short on the sides. It's possible he has facial hair. He was wearing a black long sleeved sweatshirt with a light colored logo on the front and a small logo on the left sleeve. He was also wearing gray jeans, with bleach spots on the thighs, and white athletic shoes.
"Suspect 2" is possibly a black female, short and heavyset. On the night of the theft, they were wearing a black hooded coat with a light colored logo on the back. They were also wearing what look like black sweat pants bunched up at the ankle, and black and white athletic shoes, Lamb said.
"Their vehicle is a small or midsize red/burgundy colored crossover SUV type vehicle with no front license plate," Lamb said
If you recognize these suspects, their vehicle, or if you have any information which could be helpful in locating and apprehending these thieves, please call the Kerrville Police Department at 830-257-8181 or Kerr County Crime Stoppers at 830-896-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward if the information given leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender.
