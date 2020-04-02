KISD to add 'technology help desk,' consolidating distribution sites for community meals

At a joint press conference, Kerrville Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust announced the implementation of a "technology help desk" to provide technical support to KISD parents and students with regard to the district's Virtual KISD efforts and said that changes to distribution sites for the "Grab & Go" community meal program will be effective Monday.
“We cannot commit to a time we will be able to reopen, so we will say we are closed indefinitely,” Foust said.
Foust said the district formally transitioned to “Virtual KISD” beginning Monday, stating that parents were first given at-home learning resources to prepare for the online learning model.
“That transition is not without its troubles and stumbles and few kinks we discovered along the way,” Foust said. “We are thankful for our parents and students who are calling our campuses asking for tech support and guidance.”
Foust said KISD staff are being very responsive to quickly return phone calls.
“I will tell the community that we will be adding a technology help desk, which will be an e-mail and a form on website that will start next week,” Foust said. “So for our students and parents that need tech support can put that form in online and it will be routed to campuses and a campus guru will give you a call back with some support in 24 hours or less.”
With regard to the “Grab & Go” community meals program, Foust said some change to distribution sites will be made next week and announced that more than 11,000 meals have been provided to the community through this KISD program.
“That program will continue,” Foust said. “We will consolidate from eight to four sites beginning on Monday. So, Tally, Nimitz and Tom Daniels elementaries and our Early Childhood Center, all in geographic strategic parts of town, will offer those meal programs continuing from 7-9 (a.m.) and 9-11 (a.m.).”
Foust said he wanted parents to know that only those four sites will be distributing the community meal program.
“But, please know, that if you have a child ages 0-18, whether you are a KISD student or not, and whether or not the student is with you, our families can go to any one of those sites and pick up meals,” Foust said.
Foust said if parents come between 7-9 a.m., they can pick up both breakfast and lunch for children.
Finally, Foust reminded the public that it is KISD’s goal to continue the learning process “in an authentic way with our students.”
“We ask for grace and patience as we make a really challenging transition to online virtual learning,” Foust said. “There is no substitute for that in-classroom, face-to-face relationship between students and teachers, but we know we can work together with our parents and students and that our teachers and all of our staff are supporting this transition in a way that it can be meaningful for our kids and our community.”
