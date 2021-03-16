Strong, severe thunderstorms tonight could bring large hail, damaging winds

A Pacific front will bring a line of thunderstorms tonight and into Wednesday morning across the area. This activity has the potential to be strong to severe with the main hazards being large hail and damaging winds.
Locations with the greatest risk for these hazards are areas along the Edwards Plateau, Hill Country, and along and west of the I-35 corridor.
Behind the front, late morning into afternoon on Wednesday, strong northwesterly winds and low relative humidity values will lead to critical fire weather conditions over our southwestern zones.
The areas of most concern are along and south of HWY 90 and west of I-37 where a Red Flag Warning has been issued.
