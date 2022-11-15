Joining forces to protect local children

The partnering of three organizations that support children removed from the home and placed in foster care has increased efficiency and provides an improved continuity of care for both the child and their family.
As a result of legislation passed by the Texas Legislature in 2019 the services once provided under the state by the Child Protective Services has now been contracted out to private agencies. The reason for removing an at-risk child from the home by CPS also changed from “neglect” to “in imminent danger” so the number of children being placed in foster care in Texas has decreased significantly in recent months.
Between 30 and 50 thousand children are removed from the home each year and placed in foster care. The state began in 2019 to privatize region by region. CPS is a multi-faceted agency that works with children at different levels, depending on the case.
“Hill Country Court-Appointed Special Advocates (HCCASA) is involved in only the most severe of circumstances,” said Stephanie Cash, executive director. “The transition from the state providing services and the privatization has been a slow process.”
HCCASA provides services to vulnerable, at-risk children placed into the foster care system by the courts in Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie and Kendall counties. The state of Texas is divided into 11 regions and the Hill Country is a part of Region 8. Kerr and 26 other counties make up Region 8B. Bexar County is designated as Region 8A, according to Cash.
“They split out the urban center from the rest of the counties which are primarily rural,” Cash explained, “because the state now calls it community-based care.”
The idea behind the restructuring is to bring a contractor in to keep the kids local, in the same school, with their friends, living with a relative if possible, and making everything more local rather than moving the child away from everyone and everything familiar.
Three years ago the state issued a request for bids in Region 8B and received no bids. In the second round they received two bids, one from out of state and the other one from SJRC (formerly known as St. Jude’s Ranch for Children) in Bulverde. SJRC was chosen as the contractor.
“They established a new program under their organization called ‘BELONG’ so they are the actual contractor for Region 8B,” Cash explained.
In October 2021 SJRC began providing limited services. Stage 1 services made sure that all children had a placement when they come into foster care. CPS continued to do their case management and court functions and CPS stayed mostly in control until Oct. 1 this year.
“On October 3 SJRC took over the total responsibility. The only thing CPS now provides is an attorney for the child. Everything else has been moved over to BELONG,” Cash said.
When the office space adjacent to the Hill Country CASA office on Earl Garrett in Kerrville became available last year, CASA rented the space and began a renovation project to create offices, an ADA restroom, interview rooms and specialized rooms for visitation of the family with the child in foster care when the time is appropriate and approved by the court.
“We are trying to meet the emergent need because rural counties have so few resources out here,” Cash added. “We wanted to be part of whatever community-based services are established in the area.”
Cash said they worked with two groups to design the space needed. They were able to secure grant funds from the Fredericksburg Sisterhood for Good, a woman’s group formed for social and philanthropic purposes. Their philanthropy projects are managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.
“They choose one project each year. We had zero budget to renovate the office space. They gave us a grant of $24,400,” Cash said.
The grant funds paid for most of the build-out and CASA provided the balance of the funding and the construction was completed over the summer and the offices were ready by the Oct. 1 start-up.
BELONG has a designated office and there are two visitation rooms for supervised visits between the children and their families. Additionally a storage area called the “Hope Closet” has been provided to the Kerr County Child Services Board.
The Hope Closet has “go bags,” diapers, clothes and other items children need when they first are placed into the foster care system. Cash says sometimes they arrive with only the clothes they have on at the time they were removed from their home. Hope Closet is accessible for the agencies when they need it.
The Kerr County Child Services Board, appointed by Kerr County Commissioner’s Court, is made up of volunteers who help with the immediate needs of foster children and provide birthday and Christmas gifts to the children. They are always in need of donations of diapers of all sizes and gift cards to local retailers so the children can go shopping with foster parents for new clothes. They do not accept clothes donations because of lack of space to store them.
“We wanted a place where the BELONG staff could meet with clients and facilities for court-ordered visits,” Cash said. “We’re still in the beginning stage of this new system.”
Cash said HCCASA is one of 72 similar programs in the state and is the only one of the 72 that provides an advocate for every child in foster care in our four-county area. Kerr County currently has more than 30 active volunteers with the CASA program and there are almost 90 active volunteers in the four counties.
She said that’s the reason that the multi-agency office space was so important, “Because we are able to serve all the children and we want to find other ways to provide support and do everything we can for the children in foster care.
“We are grateful to the community that has come together to support our program,” Cash said. “We had a group called Room Redux from Bulverde, a non-profit, who came to paint the murals on the walls of the visitation room. They even go to the child’s home and re-do their bedroom so when the child returns home they have a new room.”
Cash predicts as the privatization of foster care moves forward there will be more features added to the program, and CASA and the other agencies will find other opportunities to work with the children and their families to achieve the goal, in most cases, to reunite the child with the family.
Between Sept. 1, 2021 and Aug. 31, 2022 there were 155 children involved in the foster care program in the four counties served by this program, a 25 percent decrease over the previous fiscal year. Kerr County had 65 of those cases.
According to HCCASA’s year-end report 94 of the 155 cases in the multi-county area were closed out and 60 percent of the children were able to be placed in a permanent placement. A child placed in foster care in the four-county area spends an average of 22 months in foster care before their case is closed. Almost 60 percent of the children in the past year were placed in non-relative foster homes. The need for more foster homes is a constant challenge.
Children are removed from the home and placed in foster care for a variety of reasons including domestic violence, drug issues, neglect, physical abuse, or some form of sexual abuse. Other reasons to place a child in foster care include substance abuse by the caregiver, criminal issues, CPS history, history of domestic violence and mental health issues.
SJRC receives grant money from the Governor’s Office through the Alamo Area Council of Governments and now will receive additional state funds as the foster care contractor for Region 8. They also receive funding from a variety of other grants, private donations and fundraisers.
Hill Country CASA is part of a national volunteer movement that began in 1977 in Seattle, when a judge decided he needed to know more about the children whose lives were in his hands. His solution was to create a community-based program of volunteers to act as a “voice in court” for abused and neglected children. CASA provides judges with detailed information needed to safely guard the child’s best interests and ensure they are placed into safe, permanent homes as quickly as possible. The program proved to be so successful that it was copied around the nation.
HCCASA was established in 1989. For more information on the local program go to www.hccasa. org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.