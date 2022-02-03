Hunt VFD offers shelter at central station

Hunt Volunteer Fire Department has opened up its Central Station to area reasidents in need of shelter from the winter storm.

Please call (830) 896-1133 or 896-1218 Non-Emergency to coordinate with the department.

