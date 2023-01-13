Sheriff vows to take drugs off streets

A multi-day Kerr County Sheriff’s Office investigation resulted in the execution of a search warrant in the 300 block of Ross Street, the arrest of a 39-year-old male and the seizure of multiple drugs and cash.
According to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha, the operation was carried out by the KCSO Special Operations Division, assisted by the KCSO Warrants and Criminal Investigation Divisions on Dec. 28 in an effort to intercept and interrupt drug supply chains in Kerr County.
“At the conclusion of the investigation, a total of 5.4 ounces of methamphetamine, 677 dosage units of LSD (acid), 5.2 ounces of marijuana, and more than one pound of THC extracts in the form of edibles, wax, and vapor cartridges were recovered. Approximately $1,300.00 in U.S. currency was also recovered,” Leitha said. “One male suspect, Phillip Cole Benner, 39, of Edinburg, Texas, was arrested in conjunction with this investigation. Mr. Benner is currently a parolee from the Texas state prison system.”
Benner was charged with manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1; and manufacture or delivery of 80-4,000 abuse units of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1A. Analysis of additional items recovered during the warrant service may yield additional charges.
Leitha added that charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
“This bust represents many hours of skilled and dangerous work by our anti-narcotics team,” Leitha said. “Our Office has taken hundreds of thousands of dollars in drug inventory off the streets and highways of Kerr County this year, and these efforts will be expanded in 2023. We continue to increase our capabilities with the tools, training, and talent required to confront the drug trade.”
Benner remains in custody in the Kerr County Jail, being held on bonds totaling $200,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.