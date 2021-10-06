The face I can’t forget

I love to surround myself with joyful people because it’s contagious, and we could all use a little joy in these trying times. One of the most rewarding aspects of my camp job was to witness the individual faces of arriving campers.
In fact, on Friday evenings before sunset I would often position myself at the camp entrance just so I could wave at incoming guests and see their happy faces full of wonder and expectation. As I write these words, I can remember many of those faces, but one image is burned on the retina of my mind’s eye, and the image is the face of Cody Gaston. The Lord introduced me to this 12-year-old child a few years back, and the experience we shared enriched my life. It makes me joyful that I can share it with you.
My Saturday mid-morning routine was to check on all the groups who used our facilities for their own retreats. The weather was so nice on this particular day that I elected to use one of the Foundation ATVs (all-terrain vehicles or 4-wheelers) to make my rounds. It’s a little more convenient, and (yes, I’ll admit it) a way more fun mode of transportation. As I motored up to our largest campsite, I noticed a boy by himself in a powered wheelchair, and coincidentally, he had parked his chair smack dab in the middle of my usual parking spot.
Now allow me to admit that I am often intimidated when I find myself in close proximity, and alone with handicapped people. I just never know how to act, because I can’t discern if they are able to respond to me, and honestly, I am ashamed to say that in the past, I had seldom been willing to step out of my social comfort zone and initiate a conversation. However, I was already about to park when I saw this child, and to ignore him or even to simply smile at him as I walked away would have been discourteous.
I stole a quick glance at the boy while I frantically searched for something to say, and in that brief moment, I recognized that he was mostly paralyzed. All of his movements were labored including the simple act of breathing. His powered wheelchair was controlled by a small joystick, and it seemed very difficult for him to manipulate it with his left hand. I looked down at his face as he turned his chair toward me, and I could tell, even through his efforts at expression, that he was very interested in my 4-wheeler. This did not surprise me because most 12-year-old boys are. For that matter, most 56-year-old-boys are too.
Seeing his curiosity as a basis for generating a conversation, I jokingly said, “You wanna race?” His mouth formed a slight grin. Encouraged that he was able to catch my humor, I pointed my thumb at the ATV and said, “I bet you’d like to ride this thing, wouldn’t you?” With labored effort, he filled his lungs with air and commanded his vocal cords to produce a quiet but very deliberate, “Yes.”
“Why did I have to ask him that,” I quickly thought to myself? My mind went into hyperdrive trying to sort out the obstacles. How could I get him into the seat? What about liability? Would I hurt him? Who should I ask for permission? I didn’t have a single clue about any of the answers to these questions and rules of propriety, but I did know one darn thing- this boy was going to get a ride . . . no matter what the challenge. I suggested that we go and find someone to give me permission. I followed Cody to his mother who was visiting with other guests in the dining hall. I introduced myself, and when I explained who I was and what I wanted to do, I fully expected to be greeted with the skepticism of an extremely protective mother. However, on the contrary, I found Cody’s mother (Tracy) to be a thoughtful woman who was more interested in teaching her child independence.
A few moments later, I found myself trying to figure out how to get Cody out of his chair. After unfastening all the belts and straps that confined Cody to his seat, I finally got my arms under his knees and behind his torso. Lifted him up, I was surprised to find that he was incredibly light. Cody couldn’t have weighed more than 65 pounds soaking wet, and I also noticed that his joints at the knees and hips seemed frozen. In fact, when I tried to pry his feet apart so that I could get him astride on the ATV seat, I was afraid that I would hurt him. For Cody’s part, he seemed to endure this without complaining. As I looked up at his face to gauge his level of pain, I found, instead, the face that is burned in my memory. Cody was smiling with the biggest, most joyful and most happy smile I had ever seen.
As I climbed on the seat behind him, I draped my left arm over his left shoulder and around his chest so that I could hold him in place while we rode together. He concentrated as I told him how we were going to start the motor, and after a brief lesson, he helped me turn the key, press the start button, and thumb the fuel throttle.
We were off. It didn’t take long to realize what I’d gotten myself into. Cody was an adrena-line junkie. Luckily for me, this particular ATV didn’t have a speedometer; so I can honestly say that I don’t know how fast we went. But, we didn’t hold back, and as we climbed hills and splashed through water, to the envy of every kid in the campsite, I was humbled that Cody totally trusted me.
As I mentioned before, the Lord used that 20-minute ride to enrich my life. To think that I might have missed out on the opportunity because of my fears and inadequacies related to people with disabilities is humbling. I am blessed to know Cody Gaston, and I truly looked forward to seeing that smiling face over the years. Luckily his mother got a few pictures of our wild ride. Now that’s a happy face. Cody was pretty happy, too.
--
For comments or questions, contact John Kerr at john@ctcinspect. com.
