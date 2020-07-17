TAPPS pushes back volleyball, football seasons

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools released the plan to return to competition in 2020 in a webinar this morning.
TAPPS activities are set to begin with a return to practice on Sept. 8, followed by matches for volleyball beginning on Sept. 21.
Individual sports may return to competition Sept. 21 as well. Fall Soccer and Football may play games beginning the week of Sept. 28. Additional information and links to the webinar archive are located on the TAPPS website, www.tapps.biz.
In upholding the mission and vision of the organization, TAPPS offers its member schools and students the opportunities that interscholastic competition provides. TAPPS continues to monitor local, state and national conditions reserving the opportunity to amend the plans as situations dictate.
Our Lady of the Hills Athletic Director Chris Ramirez is working out the details on how the Hawks will proceed with the new schedule.
Public school announcements by the University Scholastic League are expected on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.