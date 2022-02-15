Tow truck driver ‘lucky to be alive’

A local tow truck operator and volunteer firefighter says he is lucky to be alive today and credits local first reponders and caring citizens for protecting him while he lay on Interstate 10, after a freak accident rendered him unconscious while on a service call.
Jason Mulliner was sent by his employer to assist a disabled 18-wheeler on Interstate 10 Sunday, Jan. 30 after 7:30 p.m.
“I was dispatched to air up a flat tire on an 18-wheeler,” Mulliner said. “I was getting my things together to complete the job. I don’t remember the accident at all.”
Kerrville Police Department Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, public informations officer, was able to fill in the blanks.
“He was attempting to repair a tire of a 18 wheeler. A passing vehicle apparently drove over his hose, causing the tow truck driver (Mulliner) to be tangled in the hose and causing him to fall and strike his head,” Lamb said. “The vehicle never stopped, however, it is possible the driver never knew what happened.”
The passing vehicle’s speed caused Mulliner to be slammed to the pavement with great force that resulted in severe head trauma.
Mulliner said he learned the driver of the 18-wheeler he was servicing witnessed the accident and quickly called 9-1-1.
Kerrville Police Department officers immediately responded and protected Mulliner from oncoming traffic until Kerrville Fire Department medics could arrive within minutes of the call.
Once on scene, KFD personnel called for an air ambulance, while KPD officers shut down the interstate so that the helicopter could land nearby and to allow medics to treat Mulliner’s injuries.
“The only thing I remember is coming to for a few seconds on the helicopter and looking over to see the city lights in San Antonio,” Mulliner said.
He was flown to University Hospital in San Antonio, where Mulliner said he received multiple staples to his head and numerous MRI tests, CAT scans and X-rays.
“I was in the hospital right at 24 hours for observation,” Mulliner said. “I was diagnosed with a fractured skull.”
His injuries have left lingering effects, but Mulliner said he is expected to make a full recovery.
“I keep getting vertigo and short-term memory loss. I have some pain in my shoulder, as well as chronic headaches, but I expect this will go away soon.”
Mulliner is incredibly optimistic on his prognosis, but understands just how fortunate he was to survive the accident and that he was protected from passing vehicles while lying on the interstate.
“I consider myself extremely lucky,” Mulliner said. “Not everybody gets to walk away from something like this.”
As a first responder himself, Mulliner has responded to many emergency situations in his role as a veteran Center Point Volunteer Fire Department firefighter.
“The only thing I can say about that is I now know what it is like to be on both sides,” Mulliner said. “I really wish people would listen and adhere to the “move over law.” People may not understand how important this law is. Until it is them on the side of the road, they just don’t understand what could happen.”
Mulliner is referring to Section 545.157 of the Texas Transportation Code that, which states, in summary: “This law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow to 20 mph below the posted speed limit when approaching emergency vehicles, law enforcement, tow trucks, utility service vehicles, TxDOT vehicles or other highway construction or maintenance vehicles using visual signals or flashing lights activated on the roadside. On roadways with posted speed limits of 25 miles per hour or less, drivers must reduce their speed to 5 miles per hour.”
“Whenever you see a vehicle on the side of the road, always err on the side of caution and slow down and move over if possible,” Mulliner said.
According to Mulliner, first responders on the scene were able to contact his employer, who then contacted his wife to inform her of the accident.
“I would like to thank the truck driver I was providing service to for being quick and calling 9-1-1 and all of the Kerrville Fire Department EMS and police department for the rapid response. Without them I don't think I would be here today,” Mulliner said.
Mulliner said he is being taken care of well by his family, friends and his employer. He hopes to be back on the job and with CPVFD soon.
