Public invited to ‘Independence Weekend Bike Parade’ July 3

“No matter your age, no matter where you live, come on—join the Independence Weekend Bike Parade through Bluebell Hills,” says Katy Kappell, lead coordinator for this year’s community event. “It’s set for Saturday, July 3, starting at Trinity Baptist Church on Jackson Road at Bluebell Street.”
Kappell further suggests, “Those joining the line are encouraged to wear costumes or anything that adds fun to the atmosphere, as long as it’s appropriate to the event. No motorized bikes, please. If you don’t have a bike, it’s okay to walk…or to push your kid sister’s baby stroller. Just join in.”
Mayor Bill Blackburn and Rev. John Wheat will welcome the crowd, with City Councilperson Roman Garcia—a Bluebell Hills native son—signaling the parade’s start. Kerrville Fire Department then rolls into action, leading the parade, just as it did in 2019. “With all those glorious kids and with that big red fire truck,” Kappell adds, “we know we’ll have an enthusiastic response from the residents on their porches, cheering us along the gentle hills of our historic, post-World War II neighborhood. You just can’t get more America and American than that.”
The committee expected about eight youngsters to show up for the 2019 parade, but were delighted when over 200 walked up, all in the spirit of the day. A double of that number would be a delight, according to the committee. “As for the route,” says coordinator Sarah Lewis, “we’re following the same path as last time, but we’ve added a shorter second route for those who want to take it a bit easier.”
“You know, fortune does breed fortune. Not only is Trinity Baptist providing those parking spaces, they will also reward the participants with a frozen treat at parade’s end,” says Kappell. “Our cup does run over.”
The parade will begin at Trinity Baptist Church on Saturday, July 3 at 9 a.m.
This is a family event. Costumes are encouraged that befit the Nation’s Birthday. Please, no motorized vehicles.
