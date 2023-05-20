Help can’t some soon enough for local shelter

Each day brings both joy and heartache to the volunteers of Kerrville Pets Alive as they work to save lives of animals brought to the Kerr County Animal Control Facility.
The joy comes when a healthy, loving pet is adopted out to an individual or a family or is accepted into one of the local rescue programs. The sadness comes when an animal reaches its maximum time in the facility and is put on the euthanasia schedule, or when an animal is brought to the facility that has been injured in some way and cannot be saved.
KPA volunteers provide many hours of support to the staff at the county animal control facility while working daily with the animals to socialize them and prepare them for adoption. Local veterinarians often step up to help the sick or injured animals, but the cost of treatment can be a real challenge for the Pets Alive group since they must depend on donations and grants for their funding.
Kerrville Pets Alive was founded as a non-profit and gained 501(c)3 status four years ago to answer calls from the community for the county’s animal control facility to become a no-kill shelter rather than euthanizing animals picked up by animal control officers. KPA quickly learned the county facility was outdated, overcrowded and needed to be replaced and they became vocal advocates for Proposal B of the county’s bond voted on last November that was approved in the amount of $5.75 million to build a new animal control facility on existing county property on Spur 100.
“We were glad to see the first of the funds were obligated last Monday related to the site preparation and look forward to the groundbreaking ceremony later this year,” said Karen Guerriero, president of the Kerrville Pets Alive board.
Commissioners approved funding for fees related to the FEMA review, flood plain analysis, FEMA ESA compliance, Endangered Species Act compliance and the Texas Antiquities Permit. They also officially approved the sale of the bonds to construct the new facility in their May 8 meeting.
The bond proceeds will be deposited into the county’s general fund account on June 6, but completion of the new facility is projected to take up to two years.
“KPA has been working with the county to ensure that the planning process supports what the voters approved in the bond election last November,” Guerriero added.
In the meantime the overcrowding issues will likely remain a problem. KPA has put out a plea for someone or some organization to parent with the non-profit to open a “safe house” to provide a place in the interim for adoptable animals to be housed rather that euthanized.
“We have not had any success yet in finding a partner to work with us to achieve this goal,” Guerriero said, “but we are not giving up on accomplishing the safe house goal.”
They are looking for someone or some group willing to co-sign the note and provide the down payment on property they have identified, a commercial property on Mack Hollimon Drive that is for sale. The building would need very little renovation to meet the needs of KPA long into the future because it would provide a place for spay/neuter of animals and much-needed storage space for pet food and supplies that KPA offers to people in need to allow them to keep their animals.
“We just don’t have the financial history to qualify for funding alone. We don’t want to see KPA burdened with too much debt, so we need someone or an organization to help us by providing a co-signer and a down-payment on the property,” Guerriero explained.
“We can’t get grants to purchase the building, but we can get grant money to do minimal refurbishing of the property. We like the close proximity to the current and future animal control facility since we help transport and can provide a holdover space for animals that are adoptable.”
Guerriero said they will have the “visiting veterinarian program” and the new location will be able to house the program. It will have space for a spay/neuter clinic and space for a children’s education camp.
It could also be available for other area rescue groups when needed, for example the “Big Fix” program requires the cats to be housed overnight prior to spay/neuter surgery.
“We also hope that we can partner with Schreiner University’s pre-veterinary program in the future and also possibly become a training center,” she added.
A primary reason for the animal control issues in the area is the lack of affordable, accessible spay/neuter services because of the shortage of veterinarians in Kerr County, according to Guerriero.
“It’s compounded by the growth of population of pets with all the people moving into the area,” Guerriero added.
KPA will be bringing a team of veterinarians from an organization called “Animal Balance” to Kerr County from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 who will provide low-cost spay/neuter services to 200 cats and dogs in three days. Presently they are planning to use the Red Cross Building on Earl Garrett for the clinic. Participation will require a sign-up ahead of time. More details will be available soon on the KPA website and in the media.
“In the future we hope all animals that are adopted from the animal control facility are vaccinated and spayed or neutered before they go to their new home,” she said.
“We are seeing an explosion of puppies and kittens, especially puppies, in the county this spring. A big problem is the puppies sometimes come to us with parvo, a very contagious virus that is costly to treat and, if untreated, can be fatal. Several puppies recently that have been picked up by animal control officers around the county that have been dumped have been infected with parvo,” Guerriero said.
A parvo-infected animal must be kept isolated from all other animals and the current county facility has very limited options to do isolation of any animal. Guerriero stressed that responsible pet owners need to get their pets vaccinated when they are old enough and keep their vaccinations up to date for the life of the pet.
KPA will host a “Paws for Lunch” event on Wednesday, May 24 at Kerr County Animal Services on Loop 534. A food truck will be available at the event.
The second annual “Fur Ball” fundraiser, benefitting Kerrville Pets Alive, will be Dec. 2 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. A seated dinner catered by Rails is included and the opportunity to have their pet featured on a “Royal Pet Portrait” wall. The event will include a silent auction and live auction. The evening will also include live music, a pet-themed décor, a pooch parade, fur lounge, glitter bar, signature cocktails and other events. For sponsorship or ticket information email cstoepel@stoepelford.com or visit the KPA website info@kerrvillepetsalive.org.
