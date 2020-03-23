Schreiner campus closed to public until further notice

Effective immediately, Schreiner University is closed to anyone who is not on campus for business purposes. Following CDC and Governor Abbott’s guidance, Schreiner has previously suspended all public events and closed the fitness center to public use. We feel that it is prudent now to keep all non-employee traffic on campus to a minimum including the use of our athletic fields, walking trails and using the loop to exercise and walk pets until further notice.
Campus tours are also suspended for at least the next two weeks. Prospective students and their families must make an appointment with the Office of Admission and will be welcomed on a case by case basis. A virtual tour of the Schreiner campus is currently being developed and is expected very soon.
“We are aware of the enjoyment the community has in our beautiful campus,” stated Toby Appleton, Marketing and Communications Manager for Schreiner University. “We lament these changes, but think they are necessary to protect the health of our employees and the health of people in our community. We ask your understanding and compliance with our request.”
Park St. and Main St. gates will be closed on Mar 29, until further notice, leaving the Memorial Blvd. the only accessible entrance and exit to the University campus. Schreiner University campus updates can be found at www.schreiner.edu.
Questions regarding this campus closure to the public can be addressed to Ken Jacobs, Campus Security Chief, at 830-792-7440 or kjacobs@schreiner.edu.
