Free COVID-19 testing clinic July 14, appointments limited

The COVID-19 testing clinic canceled for Thursday has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 14, at the Doyle Community Center, 110 W. Barnett St. in Kerrville.
Testing for the upcoming clinic will be by appointment only, said William B. “Dub” Thomas, the county’s emergency management coordinator. Those seeking testing also must preregister at the following website: http://Texas.curativeinc.com, he said.
The website process starts by asking which symptoms the person seeking testing is experiencing. The Doyle Community Center will be added to the website approximately 36 hours before the event for pre-registrants. That means, by mid-day Sunday, July 12, registration should be open.
This testing clinic will use an oral swab instead of the nasal swab. “Citizens should be able to get through the testing fairly quickly,” Thomas said, adding that the upcoming clinic will be limited to the first 250 people who sign up.
As of the end of day, Thursday, Kerr County had added another 16 positive cases of COVID-19 – bringing its pandemic total to 235.
Of that total, 84 people who once tested positive for the active novel coronavirus had recovered. That means the remaining 149 cases are continuing as “active” infections.
“This virus is very much active in our community,” Thomas said. “We can’t stress enough how important it is that everyone abide by the governor’s directive and wear face coverings/masks, wash hands frequently, cover coughs or sneezes and stay home if at all possible.”
Peterson Regional Medical Center reported late Thursday that its number of COVID-19 patient hospitalizations had doubled overnight to 6 from 3 the previous day. And, Kerr County has lost two of its residents to the virus.
For more information and to receive daily updates, visit the county’s Facebook page at facebook.com/kerrcountytexas or the county’s special COVID-19 news page at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/covid-19/index.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.