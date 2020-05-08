Kerr records 9 positive COVID-19 cases, National Guard testing under way

The ninth positive case of COVID-19 was announced Thursday afternoon, May 7, according to Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. Thomas. Five local citizens have recovered after testing positive.
The COVID-19 positive patient is experiencing mild symptoms and is self-quarantining at home, Thomas said.
The seventh and eighth local cases were a wife and husband, respectively, who were confirmed as being positive on Wednesday, May 6, by Peterson Health.
The sixth case was announced Tuesday, May 5, by Kerr County Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer’s office as being one of his deputies. Two additional deputies who worked alongside the officer were also tested, but were clear of the illness.
Although the method of acquiring COVID-19 is listed by the Texas Department of State Health Services as “unknown” for Cases No. 8-9 the cause of Cases No. 6-7 was deemed true “community spread” – meaning they are thought to have acquired the illness from person-to-person transmission -- not through travel, Thomas said.
All these patients of the novel coronavirus are experiencing mild symptoms and are self-quarantining at home. A few of the previous cases have fully recovered.
So far, the PRMC Outreach Clinic has administered 464 tests for the COVID-19 virus. Added to the tests that were performed last Saturday by the mobile testing site, that makes a total of 571 tests that have been conducted on Kerr County residents.
As of noon Friday, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports that there have been 477,118 tests administered across the Lone Star State. Of those, there have been 36,609 confirmed positives, 16,408 which are considered active infections.
Of those cases, TDSHS also states there have been 1,004 fatalities, 19,197 patients recovered and 1,734 patients currently hospitalized for the illness. These statistics are from the TDSHS website, which is uploaded as they are entered into its database, with an admitted lag in reporting. A map of where cases are in Texas can be viewed as it is updated daily at 1 p.m. at the following address: https://txdshs.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/ed483ecd702b4298ab01e8b9cafc8b83.
National Guard testing
Drive-through COVID-19 testing is being performed in a second, makeshift clinic today, Friday, May 8, at The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive. Those being tested had to complete advance screening and have appointments.
Conducted by Texas Military Department leaders reported they had conducted 107 tests on their first testing date in Kerrville on Saturday, May 2. The Texas Military Department is an executive branch agency of the Texas government, whose responsibility is the security of Texas. It executes security policy through its Texas Military Forces group, which includes members of the Texas Army National Guard, the Texas Air National Guard and the Texas State Guard.
Results from Friday’s test are pending and will be announced as they become available.
Caution Still Urged
As local merchants got back to the order of business this week, running at 50 percent capacity, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly still urged citizens to practice cautionary measures to avoid catching or spreading COVID-19.
“We’re all going to get through this together, shoulder to shoulder … 6 feet apart,” Kelly said. “Please also wear some sort of facial mask, or at least bandanas, when out in public. And, sanitize, sanitize, sanitize!”
Anyone who believes he or she has been exposed to COVID-19 or who is experiencing symptoms is asked not to go to the PRMC Emergency Department. Instead, they should self-isolate and call their primary care physician or contact Peterson Urgent Care at (830) 258-7669.
Peterson also has a non-medical hotline related to COVID-19 at 830-896-4200, and it is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
