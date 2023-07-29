Paces hosts Town Hall meeting to discuss CP wastewater project

More than 100 county residents showed up last Tuesday evening at Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces’ first town hall meeting since taking office in January, at the Center Point Elementary School cafeteria.
Topics on the agenda included the East Kerr/Center Point Wastewater Project, specifically the damage to both streets and private property caused by the construction that is now completed.
“The majority of the questions and concerns were about the sewer issue and the damage to property by the contractor. I was already aware of their concerns, and we’ve got to make it right for them,” Paces said.
Paces reminded the Center Point residents that they should file a claim with the contractor for damages and gave them the information of how to file that claim at the town hall. The county road and bridge department is in the process of evaluating road damage during the project to develop a plan to remediate what can be repaired.
Paces also discussed the April 2024 eclipse preparation by the county officials, an update on the Center Point Historic Park, update of new rules recently implemented by the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District, the county’s subdivision rules updates, several TxDot road projects planned for Pct. 2 and issues facing the county in the FY 2023-24 budget.
One topic that drew the most interest was the upcoming “Election Integrity Workshop-Why it Matters” set for Aug. 22, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. The meeting has now been reclassified to be a “Town Hall” rather than a workshop, according to Paces late last week.
Many of the attendees at last week’s meeting were not Pct. 2 residents, but the group also included interested parties from the other areas of the county who wanted to know more about the upcoming election town hall, according to Paces.
“People are upset with the direction our nation is taking. After meeting and listening to Col. Allen West when he was running for governor, I decided to run for office. He had a significant effect on my deciding to run,” Paces said.
Paces stressed that the upcoming meeting was an effort to educate the people on the topic of election integrity and that he is not making an accusation that there has been any security issues in Kerr County or problems with Tax Assessor Bob Reeves or his election department in recent elections.
Mark Cook, a cyber security expert, who spoke before a commissioners’ court meeting in April as part of Paces’ efforts to schedule the upcoming town hall, will return to speak at this town hall.
“The town hall’s primary goal is to educate people. My concern mostly is with the Hart Interactive machines and the software that comes from China and how we have been maintaining our list of voters,” Paces said.
The big question yet to be answered, according to Paces, is whether the Hart Interactive equipment is vulnerable to hacking. He alleged the ERIC software system previously used by Kerr and many other counties in Texas to maintain voter rolls was flawed and biased, and ERIC is no longer used in most counties.
Paces pointed out that the Texas Election Code Chapter 65 states that voting equipment used in Texas counties no longer requires approval for their use by the Secretary of State’s office.
“The Texas Election Code states that the only legal method we can use is hand-counting,” Paces said.
On the issue of using calculators during the process of tabulating the ballots, Pace said the rules do allow the use.
“We’re not required to do math by hand,” he added.
Paces stressed that his problem was not with Kerr County staff who manage the elections or the volunteers who work at the polls on election days.
“It’s not about them, its just about shoring up the system. The black box inside the Hart equipment is not certified because it is proprietary software. Transparency is the key to trust,” Paces said.
Paces advocates the county switch to hand counting of all ballots, including the early votes beginning at 8 a.m. on election day and eliminate the use of electronic counting. He believes that the votes should be counted by hand in each voting precinct and then the results combined at the county level to provide results in all elections. Paces admits that only a few small counties in Texas still hand count and that the rest use electronic tabulation for producing the voting results.
“If people attend this workshop and still don’t see the problem and aren’t willing to spend four hours to hand count then it’s okay, but it’s a matter of restoring civic pride,” Paces added.
The town hall will also include a demonstration of the Chapter 65 approved method of hand counting ballots, according to Paces.
“I am just advocating that we use Chapter 65 of the election code. There are no approvals required. We just want to go back and do it the way it was done before there were machines used to tabulate the ballots,” Paces stressed.
Paces said about 50 people signed up to be “hand-counters” in future Kerr County elections already at last Tuesday’s meeting.
“If we know the machines can be corrupted, then why are we still using them? You want to know that your vote counted and the overall confidence in this is very low. I don’t think the majority of the people trust what’s going on now,” Paces opined.
Several cyber security experts will be at the Aug. 22 town hall and State Senator Bob Hall has committed to attend. Hall is one of the leaders at the state level seeking to strengthen voting integrity in Texas. Congressman Chip Roy has also indicated he will attend the workshop, if his schedule allows.
“The number one priority of Republicans at the state party convention last year was the topic of election integrity,” Paces added.
Paces stressed that the town hall is open to everyone in the area interested in the topic and he hopes the event will educate the citizens on the challenging issues related to election integrity at the local, state and national levels.
