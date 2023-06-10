Rotarians, SU honor local fifth graders at annual luncheon

Recognizing exemplary characteristics of 16 local elementary students, the Rotary Club of Kerrville hosted its annual “Youth Citizenship Awards” event at its regular meeting May 31, once again partnering with Schreiner University, eight different school districts and a host of volunteers.
In addition to recognition and awards, each student will receive a four-year, $5,000 annual scholarship, for a total of $20,000 toward attending Schreiner University.
Since its inception and partnership with Schreiner University, the Youth Citizenship Awards program has provided 110 scholarships for a total of $2.2 million for local fifth graders who choose to attend Schreiner University upon graduation from high school.
The students were selected by their respective school principals. The criteria for selection includes the concept of “Service Above Self,” the Rotary motto; and the six pillars of “Character Counts,” which are trustworthiness, respect, responsibility, fairness, caring and citizenship.
The 2023 Youth Citizenship Award winners are:
Colt Davis
Colt Davis, of Center Point ISD, is the son of Cally and Cody Davis. He dreams of going to college to become a paleontologist, and also is interested in becoming a chef.
Center Point Elementary Principal Jennifer George said “Colt is always willing to help out. His positive attitude and Service Above Self spirit are demonstrated at 4-H and school with his contagious ‘We is Greater Than Me’ spirit.”
Tessa Geurin
Tessa Geurin, of Center Point ISD, is the daughter of Jessica and Toby Geurin. She plans to a earn a college degree in animal science and then travel the world as an animal rescuer, serving African elephant preserves.
“Tessa exhibits a ‘We’ focused personality. She is quick to put the needs of her teammates above her own, offering encouragement with a helping hand and Service Above Self spirit,” George said.
Yahir Vazquez
Yahir Vazquez, of Hunt ISD, is the son of Jesica Vazquez and David Castanon. He aspires to be an electrician one day. He is looking forward to learning upper-level math and learning to speak additional languages.
“Yahir is a servant leader who motivates his class with his team-first attitude. Yahir is always ready to help others as he models ‘We is Greater than Me’,” Hunt Elementary Principal Sara Nichols said.
Hope Hoover
Hope Hoover, of Hunt ISD, is the daughter of Lorrie and Frank Hoover. She aspires to become her high school valedictorian, attend Schreiner University, and then pursue a doctorate in medicine by age 20 from Texas A&M University.
“Hope consistently has a smile on her face. She goes out of her way to brighten the day of her peers and teachers. She exemplifies ‘be kind and be the light’ and ‘put others before self’,” Nichols said.
Omar Tinajero
Omar Tinajero, of Ingram ISD, is the son of Leticia Melendez and Hugo Tinajero. He wants to attend college and focus on a career in science so that he may discover the unknown and help others.
“Omar is an outgoing, curious, kind and loyal young man. He always strives to help others have better days and exemplifies ‘We is Greater than Me’ in all he does,” Ingram Elementary Principal Donna Jenschke said.
Riva Mendez
Riva Mendez, of Ingram ISD, is the daughter of Vanessa and David Mendez. She plans to attend college and become a teacher so she can continue her passion of helping others.
“Riva is a dedicated, kind, hard-working and caring young lady. She helps out wherever she can, always ready to exhibit her Service Above Self attitude,” Jenschke said.
Andrew Delgado
Andrew Delgado, of Notre Dame Catholic School, is the son of Marisol Avila and Jose Delgado. He plans to major in business at Schreiner University, and also dreams of visiting Tokyo to learn more about Japanese culture.
“Andrew is a hardworking fifth-grader who is loved by all his classmates. He shows respect, fairness and integrity on a daily basis and is always ready to serve and help others,” NDCS Principal Ellen Kenalty said.
Victorialyn Vasquez
Victorialyn Vasquez, of Notre Dame Catholic School, is the daughter of Teresalyn and Albert Vasquez. She plans on attending college and dreams of focusing her studies on a career in orthodontics.
“Victorialyn has a compassionate spirit and continues to grow in her faith. She’s very determined when she sets her mind on a goal and is a model of active citizenship,” Kenalty said.
Preston Galindo
Preston Galindo, of Nimitz Elementary, is the son of Amanda and Amor Galindo. He plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to prepare for a career as a geologist. He also dreams of becoming a National Football League quarterback.
Preston is a servant leader who models “We is Greater than Me” behavior for classmates. He’s a Nimitz Admiral with a true heart for helping and serving,” Julie Johnson, Nimitz Elementary Principal, said.
Kylee Cervantes
Kylee Cervantes, of Nimitz Elementary, is the daughter of Virginia and Jose Cervantes. She hopes to become a nurse to help others and wants to attend Schreiner University, as well as travel.
“Kylee’s a leader in the classroom, looking out for others. A Nimitz Admiral, she models ‘We is Greater than Me’ leadership in helping others,” Johnson said.
Casen Gonzales
Casen Gonzales, of Starkey Elementary, is the son of Amanda Wedgeworth and Justin Gonzales. He plans to attend college with the dream of becoming an architect/engineer to design family homes.
“Casen’s an active volunteer who has collected clothes for children’s homes and items for a food drive. He leads his peers with a ‘We’ attitude and community-first spirit,” Starkey Elementary Principal Jenna Wentrcek said.
Galilea Rivera
Galilea Rivera, of Starkey Elementary, is the daughter of Alejandra and Luis Rivera. She plans to be the first in her family to attend college. She plans to study at Schreiner University to become a special education teacher.
“Galilea models servant leadership. She encourages peers, goes out of her way to help others and rallies classmates to make a difference in our community,” Wentrcek said.
Mason Alvarado
Mason Alvarado, of Tally Elementary, is the son of Amanda Anderson and Pete Alvarado. He plans to attend Schreiner University and then further his education and become a game warden like his cousin.
“Mason is a selfless leader. He is caring and conscientious in all interactions. Students look up and aspire to be like Mason, who models his ‘We’ focused attitude with patience and understanding,” Tally Elementary Principal Gena Carpenter said.
Caydence Barbo
Caydence Barbo, of Tally Elementary, is the daughter of Crystal Cardenaz and Cliff Barbo. She dreams of college and studying for a career as a marine biologist.
“Caydence is a ‘Character Counts’ role model who exhibits abundant ‘We is Greater than Me’ attributes. She helps others with a loving strength that allows her to stand up and defend classmates who are bullied,” Carpenter said.
Jordan Guerra
Jordan Guerra, of Tom Daniels Elementary, is the son of Stephanie De Leon and Jared Guerra. He plans to study business at Louisiana State University and play football. He dreams of playing football for the Los Angeles Rams.
“Jorden is a respectful, good-natured young man. He’s well-respected by his peers and teachers. He goes out of his way to look out for his peers and is a positive influence on everyone around him,” Tom Daniels Elementary Principal Amy Billeiter said.
Eenayah Guia
Eenayah Guia, of Tom Daniels Elementary, is the daughter of Juanita and Edward Menchaca. She plans to attend college and dreams of preparing for medical school to pursue a career as a doctor.
“Eenayah is compassionate with a ‘Service Above Self’ mindset. She puts her heart into everything she does with a ‘We’ focused attitude that lifts everyone up emotionally and academically,” Billeiter said.
Awards program
Event organizer and Rotarian Jeff Anderson describes the Youth Citizenship Awards program as a one-of-a-kind event that has grown to become a national model for community-wide recognition encompassing significant student rewards.
“Kerr County is a better place to live because of the hearts for service that each of these talented students possess and abundantly give away,” Anderson said.
Kerrville Mayor and Rotarian Judy Eychner, as well as Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly, presented the awards to each student.
Schreiner University Provost Dr. Travis Frampton offered closing remarks and encouragement to students and their families.
“These students will be the future of Kerrville, the Hill Country, Texas and our country,” Frampton said.
Frampton recognized the aspirations of the students being recognized, saying their hopes for their respective futures is inspiring.
“But, if you’re in the fifth grade, you might be those things. You might change your mind,” Frampton said. “We need that. We need your ideas to become a better community and a better country.”
Frampton said he was pleased to hear how many of the award recipients plan to attend Schreiner University.
“I want all 16 of you to attend Schreiner University,” Frampton said. “But, I want you to know that education is so important to your future … to helping you empower yourself, so with that, you can empower other people.”
Frampton praised all teachers, saying that they are part of the formation of the future for their students.
“So, keep inspiring students,” Frampton said. “And students, don’t give up on your dreams.”
