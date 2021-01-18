Tivy brothers earn All-State honors

Months of hard work paid off in a big way as two Tivy High School Orchestra musicians were named to the TMEA All-State Orchestra recently.
Juniors Jackie and Jimmy Shim earned spots in the TMEA Sinfonietta Orchestra based on their auditions.
“Tivy High School Orchestra is very proud of this achievement,” said Tivy Orchestra Director Pat Lee.
“Jackie and Jimmy Shim show extraordinary dedication, talent and leadership. This is a great honor to have these outstanding musicians in the Texas All-State Orchestra.”
“It feels great,” Jackie Shim said of the accomplishment. “I’m excited to learn more music and experience a different orchestra environment.”
All-State musicians are usually recognized during TMEA’s annual conference by performing a concert, but with this year’s convention being held virtually, that recognition may be different than in years past.
That uncertainty doesn’t diminish the achievement.
“After putting in six months of practice, it feels good to make it,” Jimmy Shim said.
