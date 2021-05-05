Texas' No. 1 hitmaker coming to Cailloux Sunday

One of Country music's biggest hit-makers is coming to Kerrville this weekend for an acoustic concert full of songs and the stories behind the songs.
Terry McBride will bring his "Rebels and Angels" tour to The Cailloux Theater on Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m.
In addition to writing songs for himself, McBride has a string of hits by others, including John Anderson, Garth Brooks, Hank Williams Jr., George Strait, Easton Corbin, Cole Swindell and Gretchen Wilson.
His most successful partnership has been with Brooks & Dunn. McBride has had 13 singles with the award-winning duo and 30 total cuts, including "If You See Him/If You See Her," "Play Something Country" and "Cowgirls Don't Cry."
Terry McBride was born and raised in Lampasas, Texas, and received a guitar for his ninth birthday from his father, the late Dale McBride, who was a recording artist with several Billboard charted singles in the late 70's. It wasn't long before he was playing in local bands and spending summers on the road with his Dad. After high school, Terry toured with multiple bands, and spent a two-year stint with Delbert McClinton.
Terry's group, "McBride & The Ride," recorded four albums for MCA, racking up several top five singles over the next few years, including "Sacred Ground," a No. 1 Single in 1992. "McBride & The Ride" were nominated for the Country Music Association's "Vocal Group of the Year" award, but eventually disbanded in 1995.
Terry began to focus most of his attention on songwriting, and through the years since has had songs cut by artists including Reba McEntire, Ronnie Dunn, Alan Jackson, Trace Adkins, and Kenny Rogers, among many others.
In 2004 Terry co-wrote American Idol finalist Josh Gracin's top five single "Stay With Me/Brass Bed." He followed that up by co-writing "Play Something Country" with Ronnie Dunn, which was the fastest rising single of Brooks and Dunn's career and was also the final No. 1 song for the award-winning pair.
McBride also co-wrote Reba McEntire's 2010 single "I Keep On Loving You," Casey James' 2011 single "Let's Don't Call It a Night" and several tracks on former Brooks & Dunn member Ronnie Dunn's debut album.
Now, McBride has launched a brand-new solo album, "Rebels and Angels," including the track "Calling All Hearts," which became the number one hit in Texas last month. His show in Kerrville will feature songs from that effort as well as past hits and stories about working with some of the giants of the industry.
Terry McBride will present his solo acoustic show on Sunday, May 9 at 3 p.m. Tickets are available in all sections, priced from $15 to $30.
Tickets are restricted to allow for social distance seating, providing six feet between seating pairs of seats. Parties of more than two should call the Box Office at 896-9393 for their group to be seated together. Face coverings are encouraged for all who attend, especially when entering and leaving the facility.
The Cailloux City Center is located at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville, and features two performing spaces - the Cailloux Theater and the "Black Box" VK Garage Theater.
Tickets for all City Center events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
