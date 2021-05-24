An upside of the pandemic slowing down is that Kerr County can get back to the business of building a citizen-based emergency response team, and so a call is being issued to residents who may want to help.
“Now that COVID-19 has subsided substantially, we look forward to kicking off our CERT unit again this month,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas.
CERT - the Community Emergency Response Team - is designed to prepare volunteer citizens to respond to their community’s immediate needs in the aftermath of a disaster, when emergency services are not yet at hand.
“Our CERT folks are invaluable to all of us, because they are the first ‘boots on the ground’ helping our fellow Kerr County residents when a major disaster happens,” Thomas said.
Anyone interested in coming to the aid of their fellow citizens in a time of need and who wants the training on skills necessary to respond in the face of a disaster is invited to take part.
The basic requirements for CERT unit candidates are that the person be 18 years or older with no criminal history and that they complete the CERT Basic Training Class, which lasts 24 hours and is held over a single, long 3-day weekend.
Topics for the training class, which will be held in October, will include disaster preparedness, fire safety and utility controls, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and more.
“By working together, CERT members can assist in saving lives and protecting property using the basic techniques taught in this course,” Thomas said.
The CERT unit will meet monthly on the second Thursday of each month out at the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, Thomas said.
Applications to be a volunteer member on the CERT unit are available at https://www.co.kerr.tx. us/sheriff/cert.
For more information or questions, contact Thomas at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us or phone him at 896-1216.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.