Harris defeats Ferguson after recount complete

The wait is over to find out who will fill the Place 2 seat on the Kerrville City Council.
The recount of the votes from the May 6 election did not change the election day outcome.
Final vote count, according to Kerrville City Secretary Shelley McElhannon Friday afternoon, showed Kerrville banker Jeff Harris with 1812 votes and challenger Barbara Dewell Ferguson with 1809 votes.
Harris will be sworn in at the regular city council meeting on Tuesday, May 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.