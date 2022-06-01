Summer is almost upon us and the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library will celebrate with their annual Summer Reading Program.
The theme this year for all ages is “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Registration begins Wednesday, June 1 at the library and concludes on Wednesday, July 27.
Participants who choose to register online can email Library.webmaster@kerrvilletx.gov and include their name, age, school name, phone number and city of residence. Reading logs and summer calendars may be picked up at the library or downloaded from the library’s website at www.kerrvilletx.gov. Participants can choose to read books, eBooks, or listen to Books on CD or eAudiobooks to earn their hours toward a certificate and an award.
The Friends of the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library have provided the funding for the Summer Reading Program. Activities include child and teen-friendly programs. All programs are free of charge and a library card is not required to participate in the club; however, registration in the Summer Reading program is requested.
This summer the library will kick-off the Summer Reading Club with a Summer Reading Kick-off Celebration on Wednesday, June 1, from 6-8 p.m. on the library campus. The event will have activities for the whole family and will include music by the band Exit 505, a bounce house, Dandy Cones, Conchita’s Mexican Fusion, Friends of the Library and Kerrville Pets Alive! Families will be able to sign up for the Summer Reading Club during the event.
This summer, professional children’s performers will offer free entertaining and educational programs. All of these performances are free and open to family groups, organized groups, and daycares. Performers this summer include:
• June 8: Reptile Adventures;
• June 22: Last Chance Forever Raptor Show;
• June 29: Nancy & Friends Puppet Show;
• July 6: Storybook Theatre;
• July 13: Animal Tails and Tales with Kim Lehman;
• July 20: Austin Reptile.
All shows begin at 10 a.m. at the Cailloux Theater and are approximately 45 minutes long. Craft sessions and activities are open to family groups only, and two sessions will be held on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. June crafts include:
• June 2: Shark Suncatchers;
• June 9: Mermaid Peg Dolls;
• June 16: Clay Rainbow Fish;
• June 23: Shark Puppets;
• June 30: Koinobori Fish Craft;
• July 7: Quilled Paper Turtles;
• July 14: 3-D Fish Craft;
• July 21: Parrot Craft.
Registration is required for each craft and will open the Tuesday before each craft event. Registration may be made online through the library’s event calendar or by calling the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274.
Pre-School Story Time will be held every Monday at 10 a.m. in the library meeting room. Story Time is geared towards ages 2-6 and will include stories, songs, and rhymes. Calm and Color will follow Pre-School Story Time at 10:30 a.m. in the library meeting room.
Our popular Lego Club will be gearing up to build again this summer every Monday from June 6 through July 27 at 2 p.m.
These sessions are open to family groups only and registration is required. Daycare groups who have registered their participants with the Summer Reading Club may call and schedule a Lego session at the library. Private sessions are dependent on availability.
Family Movie afternoons will be held every Tuesday from June 7 through July 26 at 11 a.m. Teens are invited to participate in the Summer Reading Program as well. Teen and Tween sessions will be held on June 7 and July 5 at 3 p.m.
The final event of the 2022 Summer Reading Club will be the Awards Pizza Party held at the library on July 27 from 1:30-3 p.m.
We ask that only members of family groups who have read at least six hours attend this event. Children are encouraged to read at least six hours for a certificate, free book and a prize, and those who read 25 books will receive a certificate, free book and two prizes.
Teens who read four books will receive a certificate and a free book, and those who read eight books will receive a certificate, a free book and an entry for a special prize.
For more information about the Summer Reading Club, please contact the library reference desk at (830) 258-1274 or email Library.webmaster@ kerrvilletx.gov. The Summer Reading Program schedule and program details, including movie titles and dates, are also available at the library’s website www.kerrvilletx.gov/library.
