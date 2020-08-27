KISD students return to campus

Kerrville Independent School District implemented their re-opening plan as of Monday; and asked parents in the district to choose in July whether their students would return to classes online or in-person.
Before Aug. 24, parent surveys said about two-thirds of them wanted students to attend in-person.
They asked each individual student and parent(s) to make a commitment to one of these instructional models (in-person or Virtual KISD 2.0) to start. However, students may transition between these models at the end of the grading periods.
The student can request to transition to in-person on campus instruction at the end of the first six-weeks grading period, with two-weeks’ notice. And students who begin the year in-person on campus can transition to VK2 at the end of the first six-weeks grading period.
“There is no doubt that the last several months have been difficult for many of our families, our state and for our country as we have navigated the Covid-19 pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust said in July. “We acknowledge that this pandemic will be with us until we have proven medical treatments and a widely available, FDA approved vaccine. Mitigation strategies are vital to safely reopening our schools. In Kerrville ISD, the health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff are our first priority.”
The plan was to re-open all schools to all students for in-person instruction on regular bell schedules beginning Monday, Aug. 17, later delayed to Aug. 24.
“Our plans to return to campus were based upon the latest information available on July 1. We continue to incorporate guidelines provided by the Texas Education Agency, the Center for Disease Control, the Texas Departments of State Health Services and local health officials. This plan is subject to periodic updates.
“KISD will offer on campus in-person instruction as well as options for online learning through Virtual KISD 2.0. The Virtual KISD 2.0 options will vary by grade level and course subject.”
The KISD Commitment for the on-campus in-person experience includes enhanced sanitization measures, daily health screenings, access to personal protective equipment for students and staff, workplace and classroom safety guidelines, attention to personal hygiene and encouraged social distancing practices.
“With these mitigations in mind, we can all do our part to keep our loved ones safe and to protect our schools and community. We are grateful and excited for the opportunity to return to face to face teaching and learning in the upcoming school year,” administration officials said.
Enhanced Sanitization
Custodial staff will use a team cleaning process and use CDC-recommended disinfectants that are proven to kill viruses like COVID-19, and others, and are certified as safe for schools and public spaces.
Custodial staff will frequently wipe high-traffic surfaces including hand rails, door handles, counter tops and other horizontal surfaces. Custodial staff will increase frequency of cleaning and disinfecting restrooms and common areas. Custodial staff will also use a disinfectant fogger with the regular cleaning process each day.
Additional hand sanitizer dispensers have been placed in accessible and high-traffic areas.
Daily health screenings for all
staff, students
When screening whether an individual has symptoms consistent with COVID-19, they will consider the usual questions, plus have they recently begun experiencing any of the symptoms in a way that is not normal for them?
Those include feeling feverish or a measured temperature greater than or equal to 100.0 degrees; loss of taste or smell; cough; difficulty breathing; shortness of breath; headache; chills; shaking or exaggerated shivering; sore throat; significant muscle pain or ache; and/or diarrhea.
Staff Screening
Staff members will be screened before reporting each day. Staff has modified times to report each morning. Staff screening includes temperature checks and a health questionnaire. Any staff member displaying virus symptoms will be asked to immediately notify their supervisor and stay home.
Student Screening
Parents must not send a child to school on campus if the child has virus symptoms, is lab-confirmed with COVID-19, or has been exposed in close contact with someone with lab-confirmed COVID-19.
All student screening includes a health questionnaire.
All students are being screened prior to entering the school; and car riders may be screened in their vehicles or students will be screened at exterior entrance doors prior to entering the building. Bus riders will be screened at the campus drop-off location.
Any student displaying COVID-19 symptoms will immediately be separated, see the campus nurse for additional screening, and parents will be contacted to take the student home. If a campus staff member or any student begins to display symptoms during the school day, they will immediately report to the campus nurse for a COVID-19 health screening.
Personal Protective Equipment
Staff will be provided with PPE including cloth masks and clear face guards. Parents are encouraged to obtain personalized facemasks for their student that fit comfortably and are convenient to put on and take off frequently.
Teachers are leading age-appropriate discussions on personal hygiene; frequent, proper hand-washing techniques; and campus safety rules.
Classroom Instruction
After screenings for virus symptoms, students are directed to use hand-sanitizer stations before entering the school. They must wear masks when moving in the hallways or in common areas with larger numbers of students.
Students may not be required to wear masks in classrooms when reasonable distancing is possible, but must comply with the governor’s orders regarding wearing masks.
First through 12th grade students will wear masks (when feasible) in classrooms, especially when in close proximity with other students.
Special Education
KISD’s plan ensures that students with disabilities have equal access to educational opportunities during in-person learning or virtually.
Special Education personnel will make every effort to ensure Kerrville ISD special education students are provided supports to be successful during any campus or district closure.
Other mitigations may occur in life skills classrooms, based on student needs.
Students with significant physical health/cognitive needs will not be required to wear facial coverings. School personnel are working with families of students who are immune-compromised on specific needs when returning to school.
Recess/PE/Electives/Assemblies
“We will continue important activities related to recess, PE, and other electives with some modifications,” the plan says.
It may be impractical for students to wear masks while participating in some activities during PE or non-UIL athletic or other extracurricular activities. In these instances, staff will ensure safe distancing.
Campuses will limit or eliminate school-wide/grade level assemblies and large student gatherings.
UIL, Extra-Curricular Activities
Students selecting Virtual KISD 2.0 are allowed to participate in UIL and extracurricular activities on campus; additional information is being provided.
Other fine arts and extra-curricular governing organizations will provide guidance on extracurricular activities. Field trips and student travel to or from high risk areas may be postponed or cancelled.
Breakfast and Lunch
The KISD food services management company, Chartwells, is equipped to follow all safety protocols, and the Texas Department of Agriculture has issued specific guidelines to ensure safe food services delivery in schools. Students will maintain social distancing when in line for breakfast and/or lunch, and will be assigned specific tables or areas for eating with increased distancing between students; plus eating will be done in various spaces outside of the lunch room.
Food may be individually packaged, or be single plated meals with disposable plates/utensils for students who do not bring their own lunch.
Transportation
All KISD bus riders will use hand sanitizer as they enter the bus; sit in their assigned seat; keep their mask or face covering on at all times; and if a student does not have a facemask available, a disposable mask will be provided.
Only students riding a special education bus will be screened as they board the bus; all other students will be screened on campus.
Arrival / Dismissal
Allow more time for the student drop-off process for arrival. Morning bus route times were adjusted to allow for added time to screen students on buses as they arrive; and parents must follow campus-specific guidelines for student drop-off locations; and look for increased signage.
Dismissal
Parent walk-ups aren’t permitted at dismissal. Parents must follow specific guidelines for locations and times for student pick-up.
Campus Visitors
Campus visitors are being significantly restricted. For safety, all visitors with scheduled appointments (ARD meetings or parent/teacher conference) will be screened before passing the receptionist.
Parents cannot eat breakfast or lunch with their children. Unless otherwise notified, there will be no guest speakers on campuses.
Family Engagement
Campuses will create opportunities to continue to connect parents and community members to their schools in person. Modified on-campus parent events (with smaller numbers, masks and social distancing) will be offered. Pre-registration on a first come, first served basis may be required for these. Health screenings are required prior to attending on-campus events.
Response to Positive Cases
on Campus
Some rules were determined before guidance from TEA, and are subject to change.
If more than 2 percent of students at an elementary campus are active positive COVID-19 cases, the campus will be closed for up to five days, and students will temporarily transition to Virtual KISD 2.0.
If more than 2 percent of students in grades 6-8 are active positive virus cases, the campus will close for a period of up to five days and students will temporarily transition to Virtual KISD 2.0.
If more than 2 percent of THS students are active positive virus cases, the campus will be closed for a period of up to five days, and all students will temporarily transition to Virtual KISD 2.0.
If multiple campuses must close due to active positive COVID-19 cases, the entire district may be closed for a period of up to 5 days and all students will temporarily transition to Virtual KISD 2.0.
KISD may temporarily close an individual classroom based on a concentration of positive COVID-19 cases. Staff availability remains a factor.
Virtual KISD 2.0 Overview (VK2)
Kerrville ISD offered families the flexibility to choose “an instructional model that best fits their student’s academic, physical and social emotional needs,” the plan said. “Although we strongly desire a return of every student to in-person on campus learning experiences, we recognize this may be impractical for some families. Parents will have the option to choose in-person instruction or learning online through Virtual KISD 2.0.”
Beginning Aug. 24, learning online may have several differences from what KISD students experienced last spring. Campuses and VK2 teachers were providing added details to requirements for academic success in Virtual KISD 2.0 when school began.
Choosing an Instructional Model
Changing instructional models at the end of grading periods requires campuses and the district to adjust staffing; so pay close attention to the change request deadlines provided in August. The deadline to request a change to a student’s instructional model will be two weeks prior to the end of each six-weeks grading period.
The plan said, “Virtual KISD 2.0 will blend live, two-way interactive classes with students and teachers participating in real time (synchronous instruction) with (asynchronous) content that will be self-paced with pre-recorded video lessons or intermittent teacher instruction.”
The VK2 model will cover the same required curriculum that is being taught in-person on campus.
“Synchronous” instruction is scheduled in VK2, and all participants must be present at the same time, while “asynchronous” learning does not require participants to be virtually present at the same time.
Grading practices for virtual learning are consistent with those for in-person instruction; and ongoing progress monitoring is critical in both models.
