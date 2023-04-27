Kerr delegation descends on Austin

A delegation of 18 local citizens and community leaders represented Kerr County in Austin at the state capitol during the legislative session, bringing forward concerns about local issues and gaining facetime with lawmakers during the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Legislative Days event held April 19-20 in Austin.
The event was organized by the chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee, who spent months researching and preparing topics to be addressed, and preparing statements on the chamber’s position for each topic.
“It was exciting to lead a delegation to Austin this past week for the Kerrville Chamber's Legislative Days event. We engaged more than a dozen elected officials to discuss issues important to our community. These topics included water, transportation and the electric grid and energy,” said Brad Barnett, Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce President/CEO.
“A special thank you to Representative Andrew Murr and Senator Pete Flores for their help putting this event together. While the chamber cannot support or oppose political candidates, we do advocate for legislation that will allow our local businesses to operate as efficiently as possible. We plan to work with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce to plan a trip to Washington D.C. in the spring of 2024 to engage with our national legislators.”
Pilar Gregory, chamber event coordinator, organized visits with state legislators and two full days of events.
The Kerrville Area Chamber Commerce staff helped prepare the group’s Sate Advocacy Agenda packet, which included issues and positions on the topics of water, transportation and electric grid. The agenda packet including the following statements:
Water
What’s the issue?
“Water is a key natural resource for any community. For Kerrville, the Guadalupe River not only provides our drinking water, but it also is a place to relax. Both citizens and visitors use the Guadalupe River to recharge by swimming, tubing and kayaking. It is critical for the future of our community keep the river and other waterways clean and at good flow rates. It is also important to continue to search for new sources of drinking water to ensure Kerrville can continue to grow and provide for future generations.”
Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce position:
• “We support local and state efforts to develop a long-term water usage plan that is equitable for all areas of our great state.”
Transportation
What’s the issue?
“As one of the areas of Texas that is experiencing historic growth, more funding is required to maintain our current roadways. We also need funds to expand key arterial roads to keep up with our growing population.”
Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce position:
• Expansion and widening of Veterans Highway/Loop 534. With the new Hal Peterson Middle School and a housing project with over 130 homes, this road needs to be expanded to four lanes for the entire loop;
• Construction of access roads along Interstate 10 in Kerrville;
• Support from the Texas Department of Transportation for local road maintenance and expansion. An up-to-date and well-designed road infrastructure ensures commerce can meet the needs of everyone in Kerrville.
Energy
What’s the issue?
“The winter snowstorm of 2021 made it clear that our state electric grid needs major updates. Our state is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation and we have not invested in keeping up key elements of our infrastructure. Without upgrades to our electric grid, businesses around our state will struggle to keep their doors open.”
Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce position:
• We support efforts at the state level to increase funding to allow the state electrical grid to be upgraded;
• We will oppose any legislation that does not allow our electric grid to be upgraded as quickly as possible;
• We urge the legislature to examine the impacts of the unprecedented winter storm and the subsequent power and water outages, and address the current and future mitigation costs for our educational systems, businesses and our ratepayers, both residential and business.
Legislative Day results
Michael Hornes, City of Kerrville Assistant City Manager, led a group of delegates to meet with staff for Texas Senators Kelly Hancock and Charles Perry to discuss concerns and issues regarding water availability and water supply. Perry is the chair of the Water, Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee.
City of Kerrville Planning Director Drew Paxton was the group’s spokesperson and group leader to discuss transportation in the offices of Senator Kelly Hancock and Representative Terry Canales, who chairs the Water and Transportation committee.
Kerrville Public Utility Board General Manager Mike Wittler was the spokesperson for the delegation group lobbying for improvements in the electrical grid to Rep. Will Metcalf’s office and Senator Charles Schwertner, who chairs the Business & Commerce Committee.
Wittler, who also serves as the current president for the Texas Public Power Association, a non-profit trade group representing community-owned electric utilities, provided an insightful discussion on current bills being voted on and why it is important to wait for more data before throwing money at the electrical grid.
“The Public Utility Commission is currently conducting a reliability study,” Wittler told senatorial aide Adam Arnwine. “We (Kerrville delegation and chamber) believe we should wait to see the results of that study before voting on legislation.”
The two-day event began with meetings with staff members from Rep. Andrew Murr’s office, who updated the group on legislation currently before the Texas House of Representatives; a legislative update from Megan Mauro, senior vice president of policy and advocacy for the Texas Association of Business; and impromptu visits from Senator Pete Flores and Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham.
An evening reception was held at the Stephen F. Austin Royal Sonesta Hotel in downtown Austin and included guests from Governor Greg Abbott’s office, as well as other state officials, including Murr and staff for Perry.
On Thursday, the day began with a breakfast update from Lisa Craven, deputy comptroller with Texas Comptroller Glenn Hagar’s office, who shared a positive economic projection for the state and boasted of the conservative fiscal responsibility of her boss and lawmakers, who have amassed a sizable “Rainy Day Fund.”
“The good thing is we have this extra money,” Craven said. “The bad thing is, everyone has good reasons why they should get a piece of it.”
Craven said Hagar is keeping an eye on the property tax legislation passed by both the Senate and the House of Representatives, saying that the separate bills already passed have different goals, therefore much work will have to be done to produce an agreeable law that can be passed and sent to Governor Greg Abbott for his signature.
Local attendees included Barnett and chamber board members Allison Bueche, Mike Huff, Pete Calderon, Rose Bradshaw and Wayne Uecker. Governmental Affairs Committee members making the trip were Kenneth Early, Kristan Weaver, Stephen Schulte and Tammy Prout. Local governmental officials with the City of Kerrville attending and presenting were Paxton, Hornes, Mayor Judy Eychner and Wittler.
This was the first time in many years the chamber has hosted the event, which was deemed a success by all who attended.
Legislative Day evaluation
As mayor of Kerrville, Eychner said she appreciated the hard work put forth by the chamber and its committee members to facilitate the individual meetings with state legislators.
“Spending time at the State Capitol with the Chamber’s Legislative Days event was both a fun and insightful experience. Being able to share the concerns and needs of our community in one-on-one settings with our representatives is advantageous for all parties,” Eychner said. “Just being able to enjoy and appreciate the beauty and grandeur of the Capitol and what takes place there is an awe-inspiring experience.”
As a past president of the local chamber and KPUB Director of Customer & Community relations, Bueche said being able to advocate for the Kerrville community was rewarding.
“Being a part of this year's legislative trip and seeing our chamber come together to advocate about important issues for our community was an incredible experience," Bueche said.
Early said he found the unity among local leaders to be impressive and was proud to have participated in the Legislative Days event.
“I found it valuable to get to spend time with people from our community as we visited state lawmakers,” Early said. “Sometimes we forget what it takes behind the scenes to ‘make the sausage.’ It is good to know that the citizens’ voice is still one of the main ingredients in how laws are written.”
The chamber’s Governmental Affairs Committee is already planning for next year’s trip to Washington, D.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.