HCAF to host ‘Mad Hatter Tea Party’ May 23

The Hill Country Arts Foundation annual Visual Arts fundraiser will be held on Sunday, May 23, from 3-5 p.m. The “Mad Hatter Tea Party and Happy Hour" includes a silent auction, a hat contest for both ladies’ and gentlemen’s hats, a raffle featuring a $1,000 Visa card, a multi-stone turquoise necklace, as well as flight for two over Kerrville, and a gift card to Francisco’s.
One of the top prizes is an entertainment package with tickets to area theater productions. Enjoy fine food and drink and the excellent company of local artists and fellow patrons.
The Visual Arts event is the only fundraiser the Hill Country Arts Foundation holds annually. The purpose of the event is to raise funds for future visual arts programs and educational program support. Funds go to underwrite art exhibits in the Duncan-McAshan Gallery, for support of the summer Young Artist's Camps, and for scholarships for children and adults. Funds raised also go to equipment replacement and facility improvements.
Over the past years the Duncan-McAshan Gallery has housed many major exhibits, providing support for a multitude of area visual artists. For this event, some of the Hill Country's finest artists and local businesses have donated items for the silent auction.
HCAF is a true Hill Country treasure. Located on the banks of the Guadalupe River and Johnson Creek, HCAF offers beautiful grounds that are impressive and inspire the creative spirit. Support of this valuable organization is beneficial to the community and the area as a whole.
"We want this to be fun for everybody, while aiding an important asset of the Texas Hill Country." says Rosanne Thrall, Visual Arts Director at HCAF.
Join HCAF for a fun event and support a 62-year-old nonprofit organization that has been such an asset to the region.
Seats are $35. All proceeds from the event will directly fund the visual arts programs at HCAF. Please call 367-5121 for information.
The Hill Country Arts Foundation is located at 120 Point Theater Rd. S. in Ingram.
