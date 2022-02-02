County offices closing Thursday due to weather

In anticipation of the winter weather storm due to arrive overnight tonight and the likelihood that it could produce hazardous road conditions, Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly announced that most county offices will be closed all day Thursday, Feb. 3. A determination regarding Friday, Feb. 4, will be made later.
Closed will be the offices located in the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, and in the West Kerr Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram. All court dockets are cancelled, Kelly said.
He emphasized that residents need not worry, because there will be no interruption in emergency services, such as law enforcement, fire and EMS, whose crews will be at-the-ready to render aid when needed.
For anyone who needs it, the city and county have coordinated with First United Methodist Church to host a warming center in the church’s gymnasium, located at the back of the church at 321 Thompson Drive. It will open at 8 a.m. and close at dark both Thursday and Friday, Feb. 3-4. After the weather is assessed, it could become an overnight shelter, as well.
For weather storm information, hours of the warming center and the determination regarding whether the offices will be closed Friday also, be sure to follow the Kerr County, Texas, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/kerrcountytexas or visit the county’s website at https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/ for updates.
