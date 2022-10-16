Local breast cancer survivors share stories

The 20th annual Baubles and Beads fundraiser event will be Saturday evening, Oct. 15 at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Sponsored by the Executive Women’s Club of Kerrville, the event highlights survivors of breast cancer and raises funds to support local women undergoing breast cancer treatment.
The Executive Women’s Club has worked for social and economic improvement of Kerrville Area through community service and support for more than 40 years. Their most recent project was the remodeling of the waiting room for women undergoing mammograms at Peterson Health’s ambulatory care center. In addition they help with the costs of mammograms for women who do not have insurance coverage.
Saturday’s fundraiser will include an emporium with items for sale, door prizes, a guest speaker, raffle prizes and a “breast cancer survivor’s walk” in addition to the dinner meal.
Two local women with similar stories 20 years apart will be participating in the breast cancer survivor’s walk and are willing to share their stories.
Ginny Bull
It was the summer of 2002 when UPS store owner Ginny Bull was diagnosed with breast cancer in her left breast and they found cancer in one lymph node. A single mastectomy followed.
“My husband was a rock. He didn’t care if I didn’t have any boobs,” Bull said.
When she later decided to have the right breast removed to prevent more problems, her insurance refused to cover the surgery.
“It took a year and a letter from Dr. Barrington. Finally they relented and I had the surgery and then reconstruction. Dr. Givens and Dr. Layton did the surgery and reconstruction together at the same time,” Bull said.
Bull underwent surgery and chemotherapy followed but she did not have to do radiation.
“What amazed me the most was what they had learned so much more from the time my mother had cancer. They knew what to do with everything because technology had improved so much,” Bull added.
Bull said she felt her treatment at Peterson Hospital and with Dr. Barrington was excellent and she never considered going out of town for treatment.
“I’ve had no re-occurrence of the cancer. I have regular checkups since then and they look for cancer markers and I still get regular chest exams.”
Bull said, unlike many women, she did not find the lump in her breast herself.
“I went in for my yearly physical and the doctor found it. He saved my life,” she said. “It’s so easy to fix, once diagnosed. It’s not a death sentence like it used to be.”
Bull’s aunt had breast cancer and her mother had colon cancer. Doctors agree that a history of cancer in a close relative makes it even more important to get annual screenings.
“My daughter said, ‘Thanks a lot, mom,’ but she goes every year for a mammogram and takes a friend with her.”
Her granddaughter was a baby when Bull underwent chemotherapy treatment which resulted in hair loss.
“When I had chemo I was afraid she would be afraid of me, so I wore a baseball cap,” Bull said.
People who would come into the UPS store would bring Bull caps from when they went out of town and she was placed on the prayer list of five different churches that she knows of.
“I knew I was in the right place in Kerrville, because I had so much community support. People brought scarves and other gifts too. I had such great support from everyone.”
Bull said fatigue was one of the most difficult challenges during chemo treatment. At first she stayed home alone, but she wanted to be at work and with other people. She said her husband put a lounge chair in the back of the store and told her, “When you get tired you can just go back and take a nap.”
The yearly mammogram for all women is so important, Bull said, because early detection is the secret to a positive outcome.
Bull serves on the board of the Executive Women’s Club and said she was looking forward to the Baubles and Beads event on Saturday.
“We have a new layout this year. It won’t be so crowded as last year,” she added.
Sharon Griffin
Sharon Griffin, a financial consultant with the Ameriprise Financial Services office of Dawn Collum, was diagnosed in March of 2020 and underwent a double mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation.
“I had a normal mammogram in Oct. 2019 and the following month I began to have pain in my breast. It was ongoing and finally my husband insisted I return to my primary care physician. After an exam she thought it was an enlarged milk gland, but my family had a history of breast cancer (grandmother had breast cancer and her mother had pancreatic cancer) so she advised me to get a diagnostic mammogram and sonogram.”
“After the radiologist finished the exam he came in and sat down and I knew ‘this isn’t good’.” She then had a biopsy the same day and it confirmed that she had the Her2 negative genetic marker, Stage 2 pushing Stage 3 breast cancer.
Griffin began her treatment with chemotherapy in March 2020 just as the COVID pandemic began. A port was installed for the chemotherapy drugs to be pumped into the body and her treatment began the same day. Her initial treatment lasted four weeks. After a two-week break for her body to recover she then took 12 more weeks of chemotherapy.
In August 2020 she underwent surgery for a double mastectomy and reconstruction. Dr. Givens and Dr. Singh performed the two surgeries in Peterson Hospital. Luckily there was no involvement of the lymph nodes for Griffin.
After surgery and healing she underwent six weeks of radiation to be sure the cancer was gone. She has had no recurrence of the cancer and two years later is cancer-free.
Griffin’s advice to other women: “Listen to your body. Get your annual check-ups. If something doesn’t feel right, go see your doctor.”
This year will be Griffin’s second year to walk in the breast cancer survivor’s walk at the Baubles and Beads event.
“When I cross that stage I celebrate. I appreciate my family, friends and my wonderful boss who stood by me during the entire process. Going through cancer treatment during COVID was especially challenging because nobody could come see me. My husband took care of me the entire time.”
If you are attending the Baubles and Beads event this weekend look for Griffin in the purple dress with the big smile on her face.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.