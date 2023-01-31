Bowers tapped for IBAT advisory board

The Independent Bankers Association of Texas announced that Brian Bowers, Kerrville president of The Bank & Trust, SSB, now serves on the IBAT Education Foundation board of directors for 2022-23 as an Advisory Director. He officially accepted this position during the Education Foundation’s December board meeting.
The IBAT Education Foundation is the philanthropic arm of IBAT with a mission of “Building Better Bankers.” The foundation’s focus is on banker education, supporting Texas university banking programs, community involvement and celebrating “heroes and legends” of Texas community banking.
Bowers graduated from Texas A&M in 2002 with a BBA in marketing. After graduation, he began his professional career in banking in Bryan/College Station, where he worked for Wells Fargo, First National Bank of Bryan and The Bank & Trust of Bryan/College Station. While working for First National Bank of Bryan, Bowers attended and graduated from the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at SMU. He served as first vice president for Class 50.
While Bowers and his wife Barbara loved Bryan/College Station, they had an opportunity to move to Kerrville, where Bowers has served as a community banker since December, 2014. Currently, Bowers is leading a team as Kerrville President for the Bank and Trust. The team works to establish a presence in the Kerrville and Boerne markets in the Texas Hill Country.
Bowers and Barbara were married in 2002 and they have three children: Jack (14), Luke (13), and Sadi (eight). Bowers and his family are members of Trinity Baptist Church, where he serves as a deacon. He is also currently serving on the Peterson Health board as chairman of the board. In addition, he is a former Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce board past chair and coaches his kids' YMCA basketball teams. He has a passion for the outdoors and can usually be found hunting or fly fishing in his spare time.
In his role on the Education Foundation board, Bowers joins other board members: Chairman Hazem A. Ahmed of Houston; President Shay Iacoponelli of IBAT in Austin; Secretary/Treasurer Ursula Jimenez of IBAT in Austin; Jonathan Galeano of First Liberty Bank; Bowers Marek of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP in Dallas; Glenn Thurman of First National Bank of Moody; Kevin Monk of Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs and Brad Womack of Kleberg Bank of Kingsville; Advisory Board Member Jeffrey Schmid of the Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas; and Ex Officio members Thomas Sellers of Alliance Bank in Sulphur Springs and Christopher Williston of IBAT in Austin.
Additional information about the IBAT Education Foundation can be found at www.ibat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.