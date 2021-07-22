Peterson Urgent Care offering J&J vaccines

Peterson Health is expanding access to the COVID-19 vaccine by offering ongoing vaccine clinics at Peterson Urgent Care.
The first vaccination clinic was held on Thursday, July 15 at the new Peterson Urgent Care, recently relocated to 130 W. Main St.
At this time, Peterson Health will be administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, which is a one-dose vaccine. The ongoing vaccine clinics are scheduled to be held every Tuesday and Thursday, 7:30-8:30 a.m. and 4:30-5:30 p.m., as well as every Saturday from 8-9 a.m.
Members of the community who would like to receive the vaccine may schedule an appointment by calling (830) 258-7373 and selecting Option 2.
“Peterson Health continues to care for the community and the Hill Country through our effort to offer vaccinations," says Cory Edmondson, president and CEO. “We encourage the community to help us mitigate the spread of COVID-19, which includes receiving the vaccine. We are experiencing an uptick in our admissions at the hospital as well as the positivity rate of those being tested. It seems that we are seeing sicker patients than we did 12 months ago.”
Peterson Health is elevating health in the Texas Hill Country by creating vaccination opportunities and encouraging the community to follow CDC guidelines in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19, Edmondson said.
For more information, visit the Peterson Health website at www.PetersonHealth.com.
