Wells Fargo closing 5 Points location in June

For decades the three-story building at the intersection of Water Street and Junction Hwy. has been home to a bank. In the beginning it was the First National Bank of Kerrville. Then Norwest bought out the bank and operated from the location for many years. Most recently the bank on the bottom floor of the building and the drive-thru housed a Wells-Fargo Bank branch location.
All that will change mid-day on June 21.
“We’ll be consolidating this branch on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at noon. Until then, customers can use this branch and bank with us as they always have. After that, customers can visit us at our Kerrville South or Ingram branches,” said Ty Morrison, communications specialist for Wells-Fargo Bank, N.A. in Houston.
Morrison said because they have two other branches within the community, the decision to consolidate was made. Many bank customers now primarily use their cell phones or computers to take care of their banking needs remotely. The drive-thru facility closed previously, and the ATM at the bank will also be closed on June 21. Drive-thru banking will continue to be available at the other two locations.
“For quite some time and accelerated by the pandemic, customer preferences and transaction patterns have been shifting. Customers are increasingly using digital channels and transacting less often in the branches,” Morrison added.
All of the current personnel at the Five Points branch will be relocated to work in one of the other branches.
Wells-Fargo is the oldest continuing operating bank charter in the United States, dating back to March 1852 when Henry Wells and William Fargo opened the first bank in California prompted by the California Gold Rush.
Best known for its stagecoach symbolizing the bank’s commitment to always be moving forward, today Wells-Fargo is the third largest bank in the United States and is still headquartered in San Francisco.
