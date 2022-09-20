Texas Arts & Crafts Fair returns Sept. 24-25, set to celebrate 50th anniversary

Texas Arts & Crafts Fair celebrates its 50th birthday in 2022 at the Hill Country Arts Foundation in Ingram, Sept. 24-25.
“It promises to be a fun and educational weekend, better than ever before,” said event director Wanda Cash.
VIP events are being planned to honor the founders and elected officials who helped start the fair. The fair also will honor three artists who exhibited at the first fair in 1972: Amado Peña, Edith Maskey, and Fred Stockbauer.
Scores of other artists will exhibit in festival tents in the area surrounding Stonehenge II. Ceramics, photography, woodworking, and painting of all types share the tents with jewelry makers, basket makers, metal workers, weavers, and fiber artists.
Kids and adults can enjoy interactive demonstrations by artists and crafters, while storyteller Clifton Fifer and Doug Baum and the Texas Camel Corps provide historical fun. Musicians on the Stonehenge Stage will include The Flashbacks, Haywire, Kerrvana, and the Time Bandits, among others.
“About 100 Texas artists, Doug Baum and his camels, and all your favorite musicians and food trucks will be back,” Cash said.
Designated by the Texas Legislature as the “official” Texas State Arts and Crafts Fair, this long-running event is now held in Ingram on 13 acres on the banks of the Guadalupe River. Admission is free for students 18 and under. Adults are $10 for a weekend admission. Hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit the fair website by logging onto www. txartsandcraftsfair.com.
