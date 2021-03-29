The Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, the Hill Country's destination for outstanding entertainment, is planning a pair of popular events that will fill the hall on Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9. Either will be a perfect way to treat any music-loving Mom.
For the Rock-n-Roll Mom, the City Center will host the 10th Anniversary Concert by the popular New Buddy Holly Band on Saturday, May 8 at 7:30 p.m.
Among the best-loved acts in the Hill Country, the New Buddy Holly Band will present a brand new show, dubbed "Ten Years Together," with all of their usual energy and good-time feel.
Fans of the band know that they specialize in re-creating the very earliest hits of the Rock-N-Roll era, including everything from namesake Buddy Holly to the Beatles. This year's show will also feature special guest artist Ruben Exum and the Motown sound.
Then, on Sunday, May 9, Country Moms will get the rare chance to see Terry McBride in person, as he presents an acoustic show that celebrates both his long songwriting history and his brand new solo album "Rebels and Angels."
After leaving his band "McBride and The Ride," McBride made Country music history writing hits for greats like Reba McEntire and Brooks and Dunn, including "If You See Him/If You See Her" and "Play Something Country," earning a round dozen BMI writing awards along the way.
McBride's show in Kerrville will feature songs from his new album as well as past hits and stories about working with some of the giants of the industry.
Prior to this blockbuster weekend, the Cailloux Theater will host the Symphony of the Hills' "The Majesty of Brahms" on April 29.
To facilitate social distance seating, the concert has been trimmed to one hour, and will be presented twice, at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.
Then, later in May will come the long-awaited appearance in Kerrville of Texas Swing legends "Bob Wills' Texas Playboys" under the direction of Jason Roberts, two-time Grammy winner and veteran of 18 years with "Asleep at The Wheel."
Re-creating the sound that only Bob Wills could bring to the stage, the Texas Playboys will continue a tradition that goes back to 1933, but still has the power to thrill.
"Bob Wills' Texas Playboys" will take the Cailloux Stage on Sunday, May 23 at 3 p.m.
The Cailloux City Center is located at 910 Main St. in downtown Kerrville, and features two performing spaces - the Cailloux Theater and the "Black Box" VK Garage Theater.
At least through May, seating in the Cailloux City Center's theaters will be limited to allow for appropriate social distances between seated patrons. Face coverings are urged for all while entering and moving about inside the facilities.
Tickets for all City Center events can be purchased online at www.CaillouxPerformingArts.com; at the Cailloux Theater Box Office, in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays; or by phone at any time by leaving a detailed message at 896-9393.
