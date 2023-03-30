County unveils new look, URL for website

Featuring a new address, an upgraded look and more user-friendly, transparent accessibility to local government than ever before, Kerr County, Texas, launched a new website Wednesday, March 15, at www.kerrcountytx.gov.
“The new site will be more easily found on the web, and it has a clean, pleasing look to it, but our most important goal behind this major transformation has been to make sure that we offer the public an up-to-date, functional site that is easily navigated, gives them the information they need at their fingertips and improves their online experience with us,” said Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly.
The Kerrville-based Alara Creative + Strategic, operated by Clint Morris, designed the new site and will continue to support it in a technical role moving forward.
Over the course of the last year, county leaders, department heads and employees have worked closely with Alara’s experts to diligently redesign, reorganize, streamline and improve the Kerr County website for the benefit of all local residents and anyone interested in the discovering more about the area. Now, anyone who tries to visit the previous site will be redirected automatically to the new site.
There, users will find that it is easy to view and use – whether they are accessing it from a desktop computer or a mobile device, such as a smartphone or tablet.
Greeting visitors is a “Welcome to Kerr County, Texas” home page featuring an image of the iconic Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street. Up front and center on the landing page will be current burn ban information, including a map of the precincts for quick reference; a few public notices and a quick link to the Public Notices page; a shortlist of local county and community events; the most recent press releases or announcements made by the county and a section of quick links to such commonly searched pages as the: tax office, the county clerk, the commissioners’ court, voting and elections, the sheriff’s office, the district courts and others.
Included at the top of the site is a drop-down menu of all the county’s many departments, who have their own easy-to-maneuver pages full of accurate and timely information, as well as links to both internal and external resources. Also in the “Departments” list are some extras, such as a listing of county-owned facilities, public records, jury service and more.
“We live in a digital age and it is my hope that you will visit www.kerrcountytx.gov soon and take it for a spin,” Kelly said. “We think you will find it a great tool to help you connect with your county government, stay up-to-the-minute on happenings in our area and find whatever information or downloadable forms you may need.”
In the interest of customer convenience, one of the highlights of the new site is a “Payments” tab at the top of the home page. One click there, and users are redirected to a page with links to nearly every online payment portal used by county agencies – from paying property taxes to paying court costs for the county, district or justice of the peace courts, and the like.
Additionally, a “Public Notices” page will offer a one-stop shopping kind of location for important notices and orders currently published by the county. On it users will find such official postings as upcoming public meetings, tax sales, burn ban and fireworks orders, adopted tax rates and Kerr County budgets, subdivision regulations, permit applications, etc.
On Feb. 27, the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court expanded the role of part-time public relations director, Lisa Walter, to full-time and she is also now responsible for coordinating the new website and its content. Those who have suggestions or comments about the site are welcome to email them to: lwalter@co.kerr.tx.us.
“We are excited about the possibilities that this new website presents for us as your county government,” the judge said. “It will undoubtedly remain a work in progress moving forward, but rest assured all our efforts will be us striving to provide the best service possible to our community,” Kelly said.
