Professionals offer help in overcoming stress during pandemic

After talking to Ross Robinson, executive director of the local Mental Health Developmental Disabilities offices in Kerrville, this is probably a reassuring word for just about everybody in Kerr County.
“Stress is quite a normal feeling, given the news and social media messages,” Robinson said. “Right now, someone who doesn’t feel stressed – that’s not normal.”
Robinson said part of the stress people are feeling now, given the constant news reports, is that they are feeling some level of fear about “What should I do, and when will this be over, and what will happen then?”
“It is going to be over, and that’s what I tell our employees,” he said.
These are natural feelings, that people are concerned about protecting themselves and others. Adults are worrying about themselves, their children and other loved ones, asking, “How can I stay safe?”
“Here in Kerrville, we’re not an urban area, but people are still concerned about basic medical care and disrupted community services,” Robinson said.
About “social distancing,” he said, “Introverts are in heaven right now. And there are a lot of jokes and memes on the internet now about it. And extroverts are trying to figure out what to do with themselves.”
Pandemic’s mental effects
The main sign adults should look out for is, a noticeable change in yourself or any person’s “normal behavior.”
Perhaps they are reacting too strongly. If the person usually sleeps for six hours and starts sleeping for 10 hours, that’s not normal. Or, if a person usually sleeps eight hours and can’t sleep more than six hours now, that’s not normal either.
Robinson said a person could be eating too much now, and can’t resist binge-ing; or they may have lost their appetite.
Other signs could be feeling helpless, especially under recommended or enforced “stay at home” rules where one’s routines are all changed.
“Do a self-assessment,” Robinson advised. “For instance, if you have a chronic health condition, and you know what’s normal for you, and it’s worsening, that needs checked.”
If a person tends to behavioral health issues, ask if that’s worse now, including depression, anxiety, and fears; or tobacco, alcohol or drugs.
“You have to ask yourself, is this pattern different for you?” Robinson said.
Another effect could be scattered thinking, an inability to focus or concentrate on a task or planning for something.
“Now we also have adults who are worried about their children, and about their own ability to care for them,” Robinson said. “We have to watch for the impact of that on the adults.”
Robinson said to watch for behavior changes in children.
“For the younger children, they might cry more, or express irritation, or have regressions in behavior, things the parents thought they already learned. Are they showing signs of excessive worry; or if they are playing, how are they playing now?”
In older children, adults can watch for unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, and especially in teens, irritability and acting out.
In at-home schooling, are older students avoiding the planned lessons or having difficulty with their attention span or concentration? Are they avoiding activities they usually enjoy?
Robinson said for adults and children, people may be having “asymptomatic symptoms,” complaints they didn’t used to get, such as headaches or tummy aches, or cravings for tobacco, alcohol or drugs.
Too much TV news or Google?
Robinson said his main advice would be, “Take a break” from the many news reports.
“We are bombarded with reports about COVID-19, and could be easily overwhelmed. Play a game or get some kind of break from social media,” he said.
As for possible antidotes, people can say to others, based on their personal circumstances, “It’s important to take care of yourself. Take care of you.”
People can try deep breathing, or continue a home exercise program as best they can. There are free videos online for quality home exercise programs.
“You have to create a new normal routine, and continue to eat healthy, exercise and get plenty of rest. All sources continue to advocate that people get outside,” he said. “Where I live, we see couples out walking. One couple took their exercise mats outside on their driveway, to exercise together. And I’ve seen some families doing things together.”
Talking to children
Robinson said adults should tell children facts about this virus; and let them ask whatever questions they can form.
He said the website for the Center for Disease Control and/or the Texas Department of State Health Services would be good sources for information.
“Reassure the kids they are safe; that it’s okay to be upset; and share how to deal with this by your own behavior. They will model our behavior. It’s a good learning opportunity.”
Is virus news helpful
or an ‘overload’?
“Limit your exposure to the news broadcasts and social media. Create a regular family routine with a schedule for learning and for free time.”
Robinson said he has his MHDD managers reporting on their self-care, when they meet. He’s heard about children getting “face-time” with their friends; or adults having a “happy hour” online with their grandchildren.
If you can stay with an enjoyable regular activity, do so, whether that’s cooking outdoors or something else that’s still possible now.
“You want to be a role model. Stay connected with friends and family. Message each other on social media.”
Who can I call?
Robinson listed the following phone numbers if citizens need someone to talk to.
Locally, residents can call a 24/7 counseling number answered in Houston, at (833) 986-1919. (The Hill Country MHDD is working on a free counseling line for the 19 counties they serve, a line that will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday.)
The national domestic violence counseling/prevention line is 1-800-799-7233.
The Substance Abuse Mental Health Service Administration help-line is 1-800-985-5990.
There also is a psychiatric crisis line at 877-466-0660 that is NOT for routine calls, but for those in an emergency
This MHDD region serves 19 counties, with a staff of more than 500 people, offering services for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disabilities. Their headquarters office is in One Schreiner Center; and the clinic is in Two Schreiner Center.
Hill Country Crisis Council
Kim Olden, HCCC program director, said they are not seeing an increase in new calls to the domestic violence hotline, or in requests for services.
“We are doing more crisis intervention with our current clients. They may have kids at home; and we provide crisis therapy for parents and families, about schedules and school. This is a critical help to parents with no income right now and the usual resources closed.”
Olden said some professionals in this crisis counseling business see a possible increase in clients coming after this current pandemic is over.
“Remember that women suffering under domestic violence usually find some ‘alone time’ from their abuser to call us. They usually can’t do that while he’s in the home.”
She said with parents who are already clients, HCCC is using a HIPPA-compliant video health connection; and discuss with clients whether they’re working or not working; money impacts, and other stressors.
Olden said in the current circumstances, Crisis Council counselors cannot accompany victims to the hospital. But they are working with the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner nurses; and the Crisis Council staff can go with clients to court, but go only so far into courtrooms.
“We’re continuing services but in a different form. For the very young, we’re using storybook videos about body safety.
“And there’s a real rise in stress when a family is ‘sheltered in place’ and then it’s raining and the kids can’t go outside.”
