Voters support local VFDs

The fire chiefs and boards of two new Kerr County “Emergency Services Districts” are pleased that their neighbors/voters in the Center Point and Hunt areas approved taxing authority to help fund their emergency services.
But they also know the legalities of an ESD means waiting for new five-member commissions to be formed before actual tax funds begin to flow into their bank accounts. They’ve been told the earliest that could happen would be late 2022, or even early 2023.
In the meantime, the officers at the Hunt and Center Volunteer Fire Departments know what categories of expenses will most likely top the lists they make for future budgets.
The ballot issues in the Hunt and Center Point areas were approved by voters on Nov. 2 by percentages of 72 to 81 percent.
Center Point VFD
Chief Charles Holt at Center Point Volunteer Fire Department said when ESD tax funds do become available, one of the first things on his proposed budgets will be a project to add onto their fire station so every expensive piece of fire-fighting equipment can be housed inside, under a protective roof and walls.
And closely behind that plan will be purchasing better equipment to serve their community, he said.
“We’re seeing big population growth here,” Holt said. “The owners at the Camp Verde development are selling their 5-acre lots now. And there’s talk of a third development on State Highway 27 on the Comfort side of town.”
“We need the proper equipment to serve our community,” Holt said. “And we all pay that ESD tax, too.”
Holt said he wanted to assure their community that they are still running on the services of 36 volunteers, and aren’t changing to a paid fire department.
“Most of my volunteers have jobs they go to. I have about 12 people who can respond to emergency calls between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
One of Holt’s main concerns is keeping tabs on the legal expiration dates on such equipment as the “Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus” tanks, which are initially labeled good for 15 years, and regularly inspected. If deemed “expired,” they must be removed from service.
“The bottle alone costs $1,200 or more to replace,” Holt said. “And we’ve had 26 fail inspection due to dates on the cylinder. And there are only three sources for the regulation SCBA bottles.
“The SCBA regulator, mouthpiece and straps together cost about $5,000. It’s more if they need new cylinders, too.”
He said they have 20 of them; and each is equipped with a face mask with thermal imaging to allow them to see through smoke.
Describing what he called “bunker gear,” the fire-resistant pants, jackets and other items, Holt said they come new with legal expiration dates when they cannot be used anymore. And his station has eight sets that expire in one year, and nine other sets that go out of service in two years.
“One set costs about $500 right now, and that doesn’t count each person’s radio, or their dual-purpose ‘wildland fire’ gear.”
He said one set of wildland pants and jacket cost about $1,000.
On the various fire trucks themselves, Holt said a one-and-a-half inch diameter fire hose nozzle costs between $800 and $1,000. Larger nozzles can cost $1,400 and up.
Overall, he also has problems with the same supply chain delays as everyone else, plus limited options for suppliers on many things.
“On the first go-around of the ESD money, I’d get everyone here updated as much as possible,” Holt said.
Their ESD passed by 72-plus percent approval. But Holt called the 476 votes a “low turnout,” as the Center Point ESD covers Precincts 2 and 3 and part of Kerrville’s extra-territorial jurisdiction.
Holt said sometime in November, his Precinct Commissioner Beck Gipson will appoint 5 ESD commissioners to be approved by Commissioners’ Court. And sometime after they choose officers, perhaps about one month, Holt will present a current budget, list of “needs” and a draft contract.
“We published an ESD tax rate of $.06 per $100 valuation of properties; and that’s probably the maximum amount.
“Probably the first check to the ESD will come the end of 2022. We could have actual funds in the bank account in January 2023.”
Holt said the Center Point VFD will continue as before with the ESD designation as part of it. But he sees big changes in the next one to three years.
He’s telling his “professional volunteers” to look forward to training, better equipment, and updated current and added equipment both in Center Point and at Elm Pass. The big expense will be expanding the main fire station.
Holt has a complaint or two, mainly about streets with no fire hydrants; and property owners who build gates with posts too close together and/or metal arches that are too low for their trucks.
His biggest concern is having two fires happen at once, and not enough equipment to fight both.
Hunt VFD
Chief Lee Pool and assistant chief/board president Kirk Griffin said compared to some years, the Hunt VFD has experienced a year with many vehicle accidents, but overall quieter under COVID with less traffic, and some owners of second homes came to Hunt and stayed, taking care of their own property. There were almost no multi-county Kerr department calls.
But they aided calls to Fredericksburg, Doss, Harper, Junction and London, plus a fire between Tierra Linda and Harper in September 2020.
They were called to a rare hazardous condition of an old leaking 50-gallon chlorine bottle in a storage shed. At least four scattered stations responded to what turned into an all-day call.
Their equipment includes one command truck, three pumpers, six brush trucks, and two tenders with water tanks.
They started this education process more than three years before the Nov. 2 election, using contact of their board and membership with social media, radio stations, donation letters and flyers, yard signs and contacts in homeowners’ associations.
Their tax rate estimate was and is $.02 per $100 valuation.
This new ESD includes a main station on FM1340, one each at Canyon Springs, Guadalupe Ranch Estates near MO-Ranch, at Felix Fisher Road and Hwy. 39, and one truck at Bear Creek Scout Ranch.
“We cover 161 square miles, and the Guadalupe River runs all through it,” Pool said. “The volunteers have stations in their neighborhoods.”
Pool said for their equipment, tires last seven years; bunker gear 10 years; trucks 20 years; and air bottles 15 years. Analog radios have had to be replaced with digital to have communication with the Sheriff’s Office.
“We have 13 vehicles and most have six tires each,” Griffin said. “Add that to the vehicle insurance, four building structures, and personal insurance for firefighters. We’ve been fortunate to do everything with donations before this. But we have experienced firefighters who also have to help raise money.”
They said they also send two to four firefighters per year to the state’s Fire School in College Station, paying lodging, food and tuition, too. And all gear must be eligible, not expired, for participation. That totals about $3,000 per person.
“Our big annual expenses are insurance, vehicle maintenance, and special batteries for AEDs that cost about $250 for two of them,” Pool said.
They said so many things have “lifetimes” with expiration dates that must be removed from service if expired.
“The ESD will provide a guaranteed income for maintenance and operations. We’ve had no county money the past year or two,” Griffin said, “and grants aren’t guaranteed. Maintenance, operations and repairs are beginning to exceed donations.”
“We can forecast what we need. We’ve planned ahead, stable for now; and we’ve been tight on spending,” Pool said. “We used to have military surplus trucks. With the ESD, we can buy new vehicles, not just used.”
He said County Tax Assessor Bob Reeves told them not to expect ESD money until October 2022.
Pool and Griffin said a full set of firefighter clothing costs about $3,000; and airpacks are $7,000. A big rule in training is, don’t do anything to put yourself or another person in danger.
They said the ESD is allowed to have a “savings account” and they will still hold their “Beast Blast” each year. But with the ESD funding, that event can be more “community party” and not only required fundraising.
