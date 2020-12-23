Vaccines arrive, KFD begins vaccination process

Kerrville Fire Department personnel began receiving the long-awaited Moderna vaccine Saturday morning in partnership with H-E-B pharmacy.
As medical health professionals, KFD joins a long list of first tier recipients.
H-E-B Pharmacist Amber Burress said she would be administering vaccines to as many as 100 medical professionals over the next two days, with more scheduled after Christmas.
The Moderna vaccine arrived in Kerrville at the H-E-B pharmacy early Saturday morning.
Peterson Regional Medical Center and the Kerrville State Hospital will receive and distribute the vaccines to their staff later today and over the weekend.
Vaccination doses will continue to arrive and will be distributed by identified priorities over the next few weeks.
