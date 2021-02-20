County provides water update for Aqua Texas customers

On Saturday evening, Feb. 20, Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas provided an update regarding water service around the area.
Thomas said, “I talked with a representative from Aqua Texas this afternoon concerning water outages in our area. The Kerrville South area should be getting water restored late this afternoon. The tanks are filling up and pressure should get better with time. The Saddlewood area water service is run by a 3-phase electric service provided by Central Texas Electric Coop.”
“Ingram area residents should be getting water, but there are leaks primarily at residences. If the leaks would stop, then the water situation would get much better. Anyone living in the Ingram area who has a leak should contact Aqua Texas’ Customer Service by calling 877-987-2782 to notify them of the leak.”
“I understand that this extended winter weather storm has been difficult for many of us, but crews are out working very hard to make sure that our residents have their electrical and water services returned to normal,” Thomas added.
