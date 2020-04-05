Gardening with kids can relieve adult stress, too

We have a few inspiring words to pass on about gardening and its often-soothing effect on people – even children.
“To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” – actress Audrey Hepburn.
“Gardening is learning, learning, learning. That’s the fun of it. You’re always learning.” – actress Helen Mirren.
“Study nature. Love nature. Stay close to nature. It will never fail you.” – architect Frank Lloyd Wright.
Okay, parents and caregivers aren’t trying to teach a philosophical lesson about how digging in the dirt to grow plants can make you feel better. You just want to make the days of “school at home” go by easier.
But Trina Cullins at the Plant Haus 2 in Kerrville believes it, all the same. She’s seen it happen.
“Adults can do all kinds of science with kids and gardening. You’re healthier when you get outside. The kids learn how things grow. And bulk seeds are easy to get, by the scoop or by the packet,” Cullins said.
The easiest plants to grow are tomatoes and peppers, she said, and Plant Haus has everything from free printed information sheets to the soil, pots and supplies needed to get started.
“The kids will even learn what ‘monocots’ and ‘diocots’ are. Gardening teaches biology and entomology and photosynthesis.”
In her greenhouse she has “starter” tomato plants identified by types (sizes and shapes); and one or two of them already were starting to grow baby tomatoes, just growing in starter pots.
Cullins said gardening keeps kids busy and learning; and families bond, too.
Parents might learn about a horticultural vinegar that’s about a 20-percent strength disinfectant. And there’s a 30-second outdoor cleaner concentrate that a grownup can mix with water to use.
But Cullins said the adults and children don’t have to learn about fertilizers and “soil amendments” at the beginning.
“You can try a couple small pots, some soil and herbs. There’s lemon balm, a kind of herb that when you crush its leaves, it smells like lemons,” she said.
Another set of fun lessons could be learning how insect larvae feed on plants, and watch a caterpillar metamorphosize into a butterfly.
Or kids could learn to make the right ratio of sugar and water to feed hummingbirds in a simple feeder, then count the birds they see, listing them in a journal. Or the bird feeder could be less specific for what kinds of birds it might attract, and kids could use a bird ID book to learn what kind of birds they’re looking at.
Whether it’s flowers for color and scent; or herbs or vegetables, the youngsters (and adults) have to be willing to water and feed what’s in the pots or flowerbed.
Gardening supplies
Cullins has plenty of supplies and advice for parents and grandparents with childcare duty.
She also knows about the Hunt School student gardening group.
“Kids know they won’t see results right away, and they like watching it grow. They’re so excited to grow something to eat, themselves,” she said. “I’ve watched them pull up radishes from their school garden and brush off the dirt to eat them right out of the garden.
“And that’s for vegetables!” Cullins pointed out.
“At the gardening center, I can sell people a mixture of seeds, or the customer can research the seeds ahead of time, and see what attracts them.”
Good sellers are anything with colors – even the cone-shaped tomato cages come in bright colors now – and pots come in all sizes and shapes if container gardening seems like a good idea for youngsters. Smaller and simpler might be a good start for little ones.
“Trees are slower to grow, but seeds can pop up in seven days,” she said.
After that choice is made, the gardeners will need soil, fertilizer and a sunny location.
Cullins said she’s worked with people who have bought a plastic sack of potting soil and used it as a container by bouncing it a few times (carefully) to loosen it, and setting it upright on the ground, putting holes in the bottom, cutting open the top end, and planting their flowers or vegetables right into the sack.
She said coffee cans and trash cans also can work.
Cullins and her staff can answer questions in person or by phone. And the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library is still open to phone calls and curb service.
Plant Haus 2 is located at 604 Jefferson St., Kerrville; and can be called at 792-4444.
The gardening center is open seven days a week now, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, plus Sundays.
Cullins has her own favorite saying about gardening: “Kiss of the sun for pardon; song of the birds for mirth, One is nearer to God’s heart in the garden than anywhere else on earth.”
