SU, bankers partner to fill need

The vision of one local banker to create a method of solving staffing issues ultimately became a reality when Schreiner University President Dr. Charlie McCormick announced plans to add a degreed banking program to the university’s course offerings.
During a formal announcement at an event held on campus, McCormick told guests that an impromptu phone call was the impetus for the creation of a degree program in banking at Schreiner University.
“I can admit to being just a little bit surprised when Kenneth Early from Texas Hill Country Bank first called me and said we should have a conversation about Schreiner hosting a new banking program,” McCormick said.
He said he felt such a program would be better suited for larger universities, which many are already doing.
“So, what in the world does a place like Schreiner have to add to this constellation of existing and extraordinary schools and programs who are serving the banking industry,” McCormick said.
McCormick agreed to meet with Early, who also brought Brent Cox, of the Texas Bankers Association, with him to the meeting.
“Brent explained to me that some colleges have unique roles to play as we look toward the future of banking in Texas,” McCormick said. “And, together, we identified the importance and relevance of starting a program that really focused on the needs of rural banks. Now, that idea resonated with me. It seemed authentic, because it reflected not just where we are, but it also reflected who we are.”
McCormick said Schreiner has been involved in a rural initiative for several years.
“So, a meeting with group of regional bankers a couple of months ago confirmed this logic for this argument and need for this approach,” McCormick said.
He said the bankers he met with committed to providing jobs for students graduating with the banking degree, which was a huge incentive to consider starting such a program within the university. However, McCormick pondered how to begin implementing the program.
The next step was contacting Dr. Tom Simpson, who has earned a PhD in economics, and had recently moved to the area. Simpson served as a senior staffer at the Federal Reserve Board and most recently served as the Executive in Residence at the business school at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington. Smith will help formulate the banking degree program.
McCormick said he has dedicated staff ready to work with Smith and regional bankers to get the program started.
In addition, both the Texas Association of Bankers and the Independent Bankers Association of Texas together donated a total of $55,000 toward the creation of the program at Schreiner.
As McCormick was making the announcement, Early was in the audience and was excited at the prospect of seeing the banking program eventually debut.
“I have been serving the Texas Bankers Association in the capacity of volunteerism for a while,” Early said. “Topics of conversation are often computer systems and people using phones and changes in banking.”
But for Early, the bigger picture for the future of community banking was much bigger.
“It became apparent to me in having these conversations that having these nice computer programs are useless if we don’t have anybody to run them,” Early said. “That comment I made to the task force resonated with everyone there.”
Early said he then approached local and Hill Country bankers and found that each of them was also having staffing issues.
“In some cases, the smaller banks are merging with larger banks because they can’t find the talent to run the bank,” Early said.
Early said that he learned that Cox, vice president of the Texas Bankers Association, was promoting the implementation of banking courses at colleges and universities around the state.
So, Early decided to make the fateful phone call McCormick and inquire as to the possibility of adding a banking program to the university’s curriculum.
“With the help of TBA and IBAT (Independent Bankers Association of Texas) we were able to kick off the program,” Early said. “My thought was we could build something unique that the other universities don’t offer.”
Early pointed out local students who are interested in banking are taking jobs in the cities they graduated from and not returning to Kerr County to work.
“The draw here is that for those we recognize as being students who would want to be in the banking business, we would educate them here and then offer them a job to keep them here,” Early said. “So, it’s a holistic viewpoint of, ‘How do we develop bankers locally that stay here?’”
“It’s amazing to hear Dr. McCormick agree that this program will compliment Schreiner’s plans to target the more rural communities,” Early said.
“At first, I thought this was an idea that would selfishly benefit our industry, but to see it come this far is very satisfying,” Early said. “If it was just me, by myself, I’m not sure it would have gotten this far, but there are about 10 to 15 other bankers that are part of the group who will support this initially.”
Early said the $55,000 donation from TBA and IBAT will provide seed money to implement the program initially, but the participating banks will provide scholarships to students and provide jobs upon graduation.
“That’s how we will support the program as a local banking community,” Early said.
Once implemented, students will be able to major in business and obtain a minor in banking.
